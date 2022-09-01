NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival is pleased to award the grand marshal position to Larry and Linda Thompson. Larry and Linda Thompson, high school sweethearts and graduates of Northwood High School, have been true leaders and beacons of light in the Nappanee/Wakarusa community. Both grew up in our community — Larry in Wakarusa and Linda in Nappanee. Married in 1971, Larry and Linda have two children, Tara and Patrick; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. When not working and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchild, they enjoy volunteering in the community. Larry golfs, and Linda loves gardening, crafting and cooking/baking for family and friends.

NAPPANEE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO