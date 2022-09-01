Read full article on original website
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there remain no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $249 per month for 24 months on the LT1...
2022 GMC Canyon Built Without Hood Insulators
GM will ship certain 2022 GMC Canyon units to dealerships without under hood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. The automaker began building the 2022 model year GMC Canyon without under hood insulators as of June 1st, 2022. Just like the closely related 2022 Chevy Colorado, vehicles shipped without under hood insulation (RPO code R6N) will have a window sticker indicating this is the case. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive a credit in exchange for the insulation, or if this part can be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date.
Chevy Equinox Discount Takes $1,200 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,200 off the 2022 Chevy Equinox. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the compact crossover. In addition, a national lease is available for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Equinox FWD...
2023 Chevy Equinox Blackout Package Currently Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Chevy Equinox introduces a few critical updates and changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year, and now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Equinox is currently unavailable to order with a specific optional styling upgrade. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Equinox...
Costco Members Get $750 Discount On Chevy Equinox, Trailblazer And Traverse
Costco Canada members can receive a $750 bonus on the purchase or lease of select Chevy Equinox, Trailblazer and Traverse crossover models through the retail giant’s fall GM promotion. This limited-time savings event, which runs from September 1st through to November 30th, includes a $750 allowance toward the purchase...
Next-Gen Buick LaCrosse Spied Testing
First hitting the scene in 2004 for the 2005 model year, the Buick LaCrosse was discontinued in the U.S. after the 2019 model year following a global restructuring effort. However, the Buick LaCrosse is still sold in China, and now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured the next-gen Buick LaCrosse undergoing testing.
2023 Chevy Malibu Convenience Packages No Longer Available
The 2023 Chevy Malibu arrives as the eighth model year for the latest ninth generation, debuting several important updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Malibu. Now, GM Authority has learned that two of the Malibu’s convenience packages are no longer available to order. According to GM Authority sources, two...
All-New Chevy Seeker RS: Live Photo Gallery
General Motors pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy seeker in July, revealing the Bow Tie brand’s latest global compact crossover. Now, we’re getting a look at the all-new Chevy Seeker RS in the metal and on public roads in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 In Harvest Bronze Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
GM pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado in July, revealing the latest third generation for the midsize pickup truck. Updates include new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, a revised platform, a new powertrain lineup, and new safety features. Now, we’re checking out these first live photos of the 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 in Harvest Bronze Metallic paint.
We Render The Upcoming Electric Corvette Sedan
Big changes are on the horizon for GM, with a pivot to electric powertrains that includes fan favorites like the Chevy Corvette. As such, GM is developing a new electric Corvette sedan, and now, GM Authority has rendered what the forthcoming battery-powered Vette might look like. As GM Authority exclusively...
2023 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss Under Heavy Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 debuts a selection of updates compared to the preceding, refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, with the 2023 Silverado arriving as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck. Notably, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss will be heavily constrained.
2022 Chevy Trax Redline Edition Package Under Constraint
Chevy has experienced intermittent supply issues with its Redline Package option on certain models in recent months, including on the Chevy Camaro and Equinox. Now, these shortages have been extended to the subcompact Chevy Trax crossover, as well, which is also currently not available to order with the Redline Package.
All-New, 2023 Chevy Trax To Be Revealed This Fall
As GM Authority was the first to report and later confirmed by General Motors, the current-generation Chevy Trax is set for discontinuation after the 2022 model year, with production slated to end in the third quarter of the 2022 calendar year. In its stead, GM will launch an all-new generation, and now, GM Authority has learned when the next-gen Chevy Trax will be revealed.
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Heavily Constrained
The Cadillac CT4-V may be slightly harder to come by in the months to come. GM Authority has learned the performance compact sedan will be under constraint for the remainder of the 2023 model year due to a supplier issue, which will severely limit the vehicle’s production capacity. This...
GM Preparing Chevy Pickup Truck Onslaught For Brazil In 2023
General Motors has just announced that it is preparing a new onslaught of Chevy pickups for 2023 in Brazil, the largest country in South America and the second largest market for the Bow Tie brand in the world. The automaker’s Brazilian subsidiary has announced that 2023 will be the year...
Buick Encore Sales Move Up To 16th Place In Segment During Q2 2022
ENCORE -43.23% 5,124 9,026 -49.24% 7,744 15,255. In Canada, Buick Encore deliveries totaled 154 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 74 percent compared to 599 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Encore sales decreased about 75 percent to 282 units. MODEL...
New Chevy Seeker Might Be Coming To North America After All
Late last month, GM Authority reported that the 2023 crossover that debuted in China this past July would not be available in the North American market. Now, however, we’ve since learned that GM is now considering bringing the new Seeker to North America after all. According to GM Authority...
Remember How Everyone Thought Lincoln Aviator Would Obliterate Cadillac XT6 Sales?
The year was 2019, and many automotive enthusiasts, observers and analysts armchair quarterbacks immediately wrote off the Cadillac XT6 upon its announcement. The reason for the thinking was the new Lincoln Aviator from GM’s cross-town rival, Ford Motor Company. The consensus among the puntits was that the Aviator was a much better product that the XT6, and that it would simply obliterate the Caddy in terms of not only product attributes, but also when it came to sales volume. Now, three years into both vehicles’ lifespans, reality has proven to be very different.
2023 GMC Yukon Gets This New 20-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheel Option
The 2023 GMC Yukon drops in as the third model year for the current fifth-gen SUV, debuting a few important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is the introduction of a new 20-inch polished aluminum wheel option. The new 20-inch polished aluminum wheel option...
2023 Corvette Z06 No Longer Available To Order
In August, GM Authority reported the 2023 Corvette Z06 would be restricted to 10 percent of the accepted orders due to a supplier constraint. However, these supplier setbacks have deteriorated even further, with GM no longer taking new sold orders for the mid-engine supercar. With this change, customers will not...
