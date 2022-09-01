Read full article on original website
Laura Powell
3d ago
I would like to hear from those who have been slammed around on this slide. How's the tail bone? How's your head? Did you have to see the chiropractor afterwards? Did you need a few Tylenol?
3
Keith Jordan
3d ago
growing up in the '70s when you challenged the giant side you took the chance of possibly going airborne but definitely getting a little burned. that was part of it now it's a major safety issue.
3
12th Street Boat Launch Parking Lot
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the City of Port Huron will be making improvements to the 12th Street Boat Launch parking lot. These improvements will include new asphalt pavement, pavement markings and signage. During these operations the parking lot and boat launch will be closed, and unavailable for use. We...
Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696 A driver traveling at a “high rate of speed” died after rear-ending another vehicle as...
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
MSP trooper arrests Metro Detroit man going 104 mph on I-94 with loaded, illegal gun in truck
A Marysville man is expected to face charges after Michigan State Police caught him speeding on a Metro Detroit freeway and then found an illegal gun in his truck.
Driver dies after high-speed crash on Royal Oak freeway ramp
A man has died following a high-speed crash on a Royal Oak freeway ramp. Michigan State Police responded to the scene late Sunday night. The driver at fault lost consciousness and later died in the hospital.
Novi company wins award for 62-acre wildlife habitat that only employees can visit
Wouldn’t it be nice to walk through a lush birch tree forest, wetlands full of wildlife, and see native pollinator flowers buzzing with bees and butterflies all next to a nice gravel winding path on your lunch break? Well, at ITC Holding Corp. in Novi, that’s the case for its employees.
For Boblo Island visitors, the boat ride was as important as the amusement park itself. What is it about the Boblo Boat?
For almost 100 years, the Boblo Island Amusement Park was a beacon of entertainment in Detroit. Now 30 years after the Boblo Boats stopped service on the Detroit River, the steamships still hold a special place in the hearts of many.
Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a freeway crash Monday morning that killed one driver in Royal Oak the night before. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, one vehicle rear ended another as they exited onto I-75 from eastbound I-696. The at-fault driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed with no evidence of braking,” officials said.
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Detroit police: 2 arrested, 1 still at large after stolen SUV crashes into squad car
DETROIT – Police are searching for a driver who they said intentionally rammed a Detroit police cruiser and fled on foot. It happened just before midnight on Sunday (Sept. 4) at a Citgo gas station on 8 Mile Road near Glastonbury Road. Officers opened fire on the driver. “Eastbound...
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
Man hit, killed by vehicle while fleeing rollover crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A driver involved with a rollover crash near Detroit Monday morning was hit and killed by another vehicle while he was walking away from the scene, police said. At about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash...
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
Decomposed body found in alley on Detroit's westside, police say
Detroit police confirm a decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alley near Colfax Street on Detroit's westside.
The Oakland Press
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
