wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
WSLS
Roanoke NAACP Branch hosts Drive Thru Registration event
ROANOKE, Va. – We are two months away from mid-term elections which means it’s time to make sure people are registered to vote come Nov. 8. Roanoke’s branch for The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a drive-thru event on Saturday. Alongside them were...
WSLS
One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.
WSLS
Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire
Shenandoah Ave. – ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning on Shenandoah Avenue. Crews tell 10 News when they arrived on scene they saw fire coming from the front and side of the home. They were able to contain it but...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to host first-ever ‘Cops N Bobbers’ fishing event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking to cast a line and reel in a better relationship with the community by hosting its first-ever fishing event. The event is called ‘Cops N Bobbers’ and is open to kids ages seven to 13. LPD will hand...
WSLS
Liberty University students return from providing disaster relief in Kentucky
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students returned from Jackson, Kentucky on Sunday, where they spent three days providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding. The group helped remove debris and met with homeowners. The students were part of the LU Serve Now program and partnered with Samaritan’s Purse....
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
WSLS
Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:. Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver. When deputies arrived, they...
WSLS
Roanoke Labor Day weekend parade returns after two-year pause
ROANOKE, Va. – A Labor Day weekend parade is back after being paused for two-years with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Unions from across the area joined together for a march down Campbell St. downtown to celebrate the everyday American working man and woman. Chuck Simpson, Vice President for Western Virginia...
WSLS
Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
WSLS
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
WSLS
Tough paw prints to fill: Former Falling Branch Elementary therapy dog sets the ‘bark’ for a new one
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School will be treated with the newest four-legged companion this Friday. Summer the golden retriever is ready to continue the hard work that another golden retriever, Lyle, did for so many years. Nina Templeton, whom students call ‘Lyle’s mom’, knew...
WSLS
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
WSLS
Running for a cure: Lynchburg woman, teammates battling same disease, to compete in grueling relay race
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Running to close the gap for a cure. Renee Trent is training for this weekend’s Blue Ridge Relay, where she and 11 teammates will attempt to run 208 miles in less than 35 hours. The team will start near Mount Rogers in Virginia and run...
