Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke NAACP Branch hosts Drive Thru Registration event

ROANOKE, Va. – We are two months away from mid-term elections which means it’s time to make sure people are registered to vote come Nov. 8. Roanoke’s branch for The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a drive-thru event on Saturday. Alongside them were...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire

Shenandoah Ave. – ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning on Shenandoah Avenue. Crews tell 10 News when they arrived on scene they saw fire coming from the front and side of the home. They were able to contain it but...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Labor Day weekend parade returns after two-year pause

ROANOKE, Va. – A Labor Day weekend parade is back after being paused for two-years with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Unions from across the area joined together for a march down Campbell St. downtown to celebrate the everyday American working man and woman. Chuck Simpson, Vice President for Western Virginia...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA

