ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 1

Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star

Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star System#New Planet#Astronomical#Astronomers#The Astronomical Journal
BGR.com

James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we’ve never seen before

NASA’s James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Digital Trends

Surreal NASA video makes Earth look like another world

NASA has shared a breathtaking time-lapse video shot from the International Space Station (ISS) 268 miles above Earth. The spectacular footage (below) features a gorgeous aurora that makes our planet look like another world. For many astronauts who visit the ISS, witnessing an aurora is often one of the highlights...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Oldest human or just another ape? Row erupts over 7m-year-old fossil

It is a dispute that has taken a long time to reach boiling point. Seven million years after an apelike creature – since nicknamed Toumaï – traversed the landscape of modern Chad, its means of mobility has triggered a dispute among fossil experts. Some claim this was the oldest member of the human lineage. Others that it was just an old ape.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning photo of a galaxy with a strange shape

A new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a dwarf irregular galaxy called NGC 1156. Located 25 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries, NGC 1156 boasts a unique structure unlike most other galaxies — a "marvel of galactic morphology," according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA), which is a partner on the mission.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Stunningly perfect 'Einstein ring' captured by James Webb Space Telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has snapped a perfect shot of an "Einstein ring." The stunning halo is the result of light from a distant galaxy passing through warped space-time surrounding another galaxy aligned between the distant light source and Earth. The new image, which was created by a Reddit-based astronomy enthusiast, is one of the best examples of the trippy astronomical phenomenon ever captured.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Some Sand on Mars is Green, Showing That it was Once wet

Green sand might sound like a strange thing to find on the Red Planet, but that is exactly what a new paper from researchers led by a team at Purdue found in images from Perseverance. The findings, published recently in a spate of papers in Science and Science Advances, even...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New polar ring galaxy discovered

Japanese astronomers report the detection of a new polar ring galaxy using the data obtained with the Subaru Telescope as part of the Hyper Suprime-Cam Subaru Strategic Program (HSC-SSP). The discovery was detailed in a paper published August 26 on the arXiv pre-print server. The so-called polar ring galaxies (PRGs)...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy