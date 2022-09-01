Read full article on original website
SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, September 6. — The Carrollton Town Council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 206 West Washington Avenue. — — — The Slater City Council is scheduled to hold its meeting at 7 p.m....
MISSOURI 4-H HALL OF FAME INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS
40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame according to Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine.
CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTY ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 5-11
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed for a...
BATTLE OF LEXINGTON REENACTMENT SCHEDULED IN SEPTEMBER
A reenactment is scheduled to commemorate the Civil War battle that was fought in Lexington, Missouri, September 18-20, 1861. Reenactors and site team members will help guests understand what life was like during the three-day battle on Saturday, September 17 at the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site. Reenactors will...
PEDESTRIAN KILLED ON I-70 IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Moberly woman was struck and killed in Cooper County on Friday, September 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a motorist struck and killed Belinda Hendricks, who was standing in the roadway. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by...
EVELYN “EVIE” RILEY
Evelyn “Evie” Riley, age 84, of Marshall, MO, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Community Cancer Center and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
HARDIN MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 34-year-old Hardin man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says the accident occurred when a motorcycle driven by Cody Stephens traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, causing Stephens to be ejected.
FLORENCE “WINKY” CHESNUTT FRIEDRICHS
Florence “Winky” Chesnutt Friedrichs, age 96, of Pleasant Green, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book after noon Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Pilot Grove, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
BIRMINGHAM ALABAMA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 30-year-old Birmingham, Alabama was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Sunday, September 4. According to a Missouri State Highway patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Raeshon Henton changed lanes and struck the rear of another vehicle. Henton’s vehicle then proceeded to travel off the ride side of the roadway, struck several signs and came to a rest off the north side of the ramp to Exit 58.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
MISSING JUVENILE REPORTED IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 13-year-old boy. According to a release, Jordan Kirkwood was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black/grey shorts. Kirkwood is described as black, about 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information as to...
