A 30-year-old Birmingham, Alabama was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Sunday, September 4. According to a Missouri State Highway patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Raeshon Henton changed lanes and struck the rear of another vehicle. Henton’s vehicle then proceeded to travel off the ride side of the roadway, struck several signs and came to a rest off the north side of the ramp to Exit 58.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO