21-year-old fatally shot in Olney section of Philadelphia
Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout the upper body.
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of Multiple Women
HOCKESSIN, DE – Police have arrested two 14-year-old juvenile males for attempted robbery and related...
5 years after killing of her son, Pa. mom to bury another son shot to death
Five years after burying a son slain in Allentown, a mother will lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a deep breath...
local21news.com
Inmate convicted after ambushing Corrections Officer at SCI-Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man after a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. David Rosario was convicted on a number of charges including assault by prisoner. Police say on July 9, 2021 Rosario was an inmate housed...
fox29.com
Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. He suffered at least...
74-Year-Old Man 'Inappropriately Touched' 10-Year-Old Girl At His Manheim Home: Police
A 74-year-old man "inappropriately touched" a 10-year-old girl at his Manheim home, police say. Charles Albert Reed allegedly was caring for the girl at his home on Graystone Road in East Hempfield Township when the incident happened in November 2019. It was reported to the police on April 5, 2022.
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
WGAL
Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
sanatogapost.com
Birdsboro Woman Being Charged with Trespassing
BIRDSBORO PA – A 28-year-old Birdsboro woman is being charged with defiant criminal trespass following an incident that occurred Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at 11:55 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading. The woman was seen in video camera footage looking at items...
Coroner seeks relatives of man who died at Pa. homeless shelter
The Lehigh County coroner is looking for relatives of a man who died Saturday in Allentown. Ben Cassese was 72 years old. He was pronounced dead of natural causes at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Anyone with information on Cassese’s family is asked to contact Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio at...
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Lameer Boyd?
Lameer Boyd was killed on the night of Monday, July 18, at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.
