Nicholasville, KY

foxlexington.com

2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
DANVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

What’s being done to combat Lexington’s rise in violence?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington has seen 33 homicides so far in 2022 nearing last year’s record of 37, with 12 people shot in less than a week. The violence is never too far from the mind of community activist Ronnie Woolfolk. Permanent scars, both mental and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

UK partners with ‘Talkspace’ to address mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One in three college students on average will deal with mental health hurdles, which is why the University of Kentucky has rolled out an additional service for students. New for the fall semester, UK has partnered with an online therapy platform called “Talkspace”. It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

KSP: Missing 90-year-old man found safe

ROCKCASTLE, Ky. (WEHT/FOX 56) – Cletus L. Gentry has been located and is safe according to Kentucky State Police. Police are asking for assistance finding a Mount Vernon man who went missing from a Richmond home Saturday night. Kentucky State Police said an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
BARDSTOWN, KY

