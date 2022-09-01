ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

Tuscola school board buys out of high school principal’s contract

By Renée Cooper
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbnCM_0hehW20s00

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tuscola School District cut ties with Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus in a unanimous vote by the Board of Education Wednesday.

The separation agreement included a nearly $140,000 buyout, more than the former administrator’s salary, pension and benefits combined ($119,650) for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Board secretary Darold Spillman did not disclose why Fiscus’s employment ended but emphasized the decision was “not based on any allegation, and there have been no findings of misconduct against Mr. Fiscus.”

“Any rumors or speculation circulating in our community to that effect are false,” Spillman added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign schools to receive threat recognition training

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Local law enforcement and schools are teaming up to train school staff members on how to recognize potential threats of targeted school violence. “Local police agencies and local school districts already have a strong collaboration,” said Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “The goal with this training is to strengthen the ability […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

EIU asking for community input on search for president

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is asking its community for input regarding its search for a new president. Current president Dr. David Glassman announced 10 months ago his intention to retire at the end of June 2023. Since then, EIU selected Greenwood/Asher as its search firm for assistance in selecting EIU’s next president. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Free Library cards for Urbana students

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students can get a free library card from Urbana Library. All Urbana School District students qualify no matter where they live because of an intergovernmental agreement, officials said. To sign up, simply visit the Library and bring the letter or email sent to you from the district this school year with […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crystal Lake Park aquatic center closes for season

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer and that was the case at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center on Monday. The aquatic center was open for one last day before closing for the winter. The pool’s manager said Monday was busier than usual, with an estimated 500 to […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuscola, IL
Tuscola, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Tuscola, IL
Sports
Effingham Radio

HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Urology Specialists to Effingham Team

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome P.D.L. Nayak, MD, FACS, FRCS(C), and Angela Yocom, APRN, to our medical team. Specializing in urology, Dr. Nayak and Angela are now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Effingham (formerly Effingham Urology Associates), located at 414 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham, Illinois. Dr. Nayak performs surgical procedures at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Centennial’s class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many members of Centennial High School’s class of 1972 traveled back to Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their 50th reunion. Alumni who planned the event said it’s been in the works for two and a half years and about 100 graduates came together to celebrate the milestone. They toured the renovated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Labor Day Parade held in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Labor Day Parade kicked off in downtown Champaign on Monday. For the first time in 15 years, the parade wasn’t in Urbana. But the location change didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy it all the same. “We’re just glad there’s a great turnout,” said yearly paradegoer […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#K12#Highschool#Tuscola School Board#The Board Of Education#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Taylorville woman accused of stealing from high school Band Boosters

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was charged with theft from the Taylorville Community School District Band Boosters account. Taylorville Police Department said they were contacted by the school about the possibility of theft. The TPD and the district worked together and said they found evidence of theft. Officials said with the approval of States […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Labor Day Parade Brings Huge Crowd Despite Overcast Skies

The sun refused to shine, but it was a comfortable day and a great turnout for Monday’s Labor Day Parade in Danville. Before it all stepped off, Neuhoff Media had the chance to chat with Mike Wombles of Operating Engineers Local 841, and Shane Dowers from Champaign. AUDIO: (Mike...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

U of I Police investigating robbery on campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football.  If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level.  Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
WCIA

HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I facing record high number of COVID cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID cases at the University of Illinois are reaching all-time highs. The university has not seen daily cases like this in the last two years, but testing requirements are different now than they used to be. Only unvaccinated students and staff have to test.  On Tuesday, the university reported 326 new […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Changes coming to Champaign County Labor Day Parade

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes will be coming to Champaign County’s Labor Day Parade this year, namely its location. The parade is being moved from Prairie Park in Urbana to downtown Champaign. Parade Committee Chairman Dave Beck said this is because of construction that is starting in the park. The parade has been in Urbana […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy