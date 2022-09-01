Tuscola school board buys out of high school principal’s contract

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tuscola School District cut ties with Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus in a unanimous vote by the Board of Education Wednesday.

The separation agreement included a nearly $140,000 buyout, more than the former administrator’s salary, pension and benefits combined ($119,650) for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Board secretary Darold Spillman did not disclose why Fiscus’s employment ended but emphasized the decision was “not based on any allegation, and there have been no findings of misconduct against Mr. Fiscus.”

“Any rumors or speculation circulating in our community to that effect are false,” Spillman added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.