Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel Maven
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
WKBW-TV
What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
wnypapers.com
New school resource officers in Niagara County
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has recently appointed three new school resource officers (SRO) throughout the county for the upcoming school year. This brings the ranks of the SRO team to five. These deputies are assigned to Newfane Central School District, Niagara BOCES Vocational School, Wilson Central School District, Niagara...
WIVB
Back to school questions answered with Niagara Falls superintendent
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — With students in the Niagara Falls school district starting Tuesday, News 4 checked in with their superintendent. We asked if the rise of inflation has impacted the districts school lunches. Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls Superintendent, said that inflation has not affected lunches because they have community eligibility. This means, because of the poverty level within the district, all of their students get free lunches. Inflation has affected the Niagara Falls school district in other ways, however. Because of the rise — especially in the price of fuel — they’ve had to increase teachers’ pay.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo nonprofit working to educate and protect residents from environmental risks
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since 2009, Clean Air Buffalo has been committed to holding big corporations that pose environmental health risks accountable by empowering neighbors effected by them. "We started as an all-volunteer effort for folks who wanted to hold the Tonawanda Coke Corporation Accountable for polluting their environment...
School supply giveaway happening on first day of school
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Northtown Toyota dealership and Kids in Need Foundation (KINF) are partnering up to have a school supply giveaway for students at North Buffalo charter school. It will be a bookbag giveaway happening at King Center Charter School on Newburg Avenue for students at the...
Sweet Home Schools having first ever job fair Saturday
AMHERST, N.Y. — Looking for a new job or to change careers? A Western New York school district will be hosting a job fair at the start of this school year. Sweet Home will be having its first-ever job fair Saturday. It will take place at their new Sweet...
wutv29.com
BPS parents react to new school year amid district's challenges
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Last night's Buffalo Public Schools board meeting got heated teachers are fed up their demands for a better salary are being shut down and contract negotiations will continue into a new school year. And it's only one challenge on a long list for the district with school...
wutv29.com
Rain cancels Labor Day parade, but not union gathering in south Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The annual Labor Day parade in south Buffalo was canceled due to rain but it didn’t stop dozens of union workers from gathering in solidarity at Cazenovia Park. “Unfortunately, the rain put a damper on us, but it did not put a damper on the...
WGRZ TV
Police investigation on Roslyn Street in Buffalo
A spokesperson for the department says a man was shot in the arm just before 6:30pm on Sunday. The investigation is still ongoing.
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
WGRZ TV
Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
wnypapers.com
City of Buffalo Division of Parks and Recreation announces new hours & fee schedule for 2 indoor pools
The City of Buffalo’s indoor swimming pools will return to their pre-summer hours, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, following a summer of free, extended hours. The city’s Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy pools were open on weekends, and expanded weekday schedules from July 1 through Labor Day in response to the extreme shortage of certified lifeguards, which forced Buffalo’s outdoor swimming and wading pools to remain closed this summer.
Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for assistance in finding a shooting victim, they said Saturday night. Police say that 23-year-old William J. Morin was shot on the 200 block of Urban Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was transported by civilian vehicle to ECMC, where police say he later walked […]
Buffalo Police investigating early Monday morning fatal shooting on Glenwood Ave and Brooklyn St
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is dead following an early morning shooting in the city. On Monday morning, Buffalo Police officers responded to the area around Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street for a report of a shooting. Police were called to scene around 2:20 a.m. Police say a...
Buffalo Police: Man shot in the arm Sunday on Roslyn Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot in the arm Sunday evening on Roslyn Street and was taken to the hospital to be treated. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Roslyn Street, near East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue, according a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department.
26 Shirts founder Del Reid joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Del Reid, the founder of 26 Shirts, joined News 4 at 4 on Monday to discuss the company’s logo change and the company’s objective moving forward. Watch the full interview above.
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
WGRZ TV
Trinidad Neighborhood Association holds community day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Trinidad Neighborhood Association hosted a community day in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The event celebrated the last unofficial weekend of summer. There was food, music, and giveaways at Trinidad Park. There was also a bounce house, some games, and a step class to get families involved.
