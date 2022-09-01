ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New school resource officers in Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has recently appointed three new school resource officers (SRO) throughout the county for the upcoming school year. This brings the ranks of the SRO team to five. These deputies are assigned to Newfane Central School District, Niagara BOCES Vocational School, Wilson Central School District, Niagara...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Back to school questions answered with Niagara Falls superintendent

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — With students in the Niagara Falls school district starting Tuesday, News 4 checked in with their superintendent. We asked if the rise of inflation has impacted the districts school lunches. Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls Superintendent, said that inflation has not affected lunches because they have community eligibility. This means, because of the poverty level within the district, all of their students get free lunches. Inflation has affected the Niagara Falls school district in other ways, however. Because of the rise — especially in the price of fuel — they’ve had to increase teachers’ pay.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
wutv29.com

BPS parents react to new school year amid district's challenges

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Last night's Buffalo Public Schools board meeting got heated teachers are fed up their demands for a better salary are being shut down and contract negotiations will continue into a new school year. And it's only one challenge on a long list for the district with school...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day

Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
EAST AURORA, NY
WGRZ TV

Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

City of Buffalo Division of Parks and Recreation announces new hours & fee schedule for 2 indoor pools

The City of Buffalo’s indoor swimming pools will return to their pre-summer hours, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, following a summer of free, extended hours. The city’s Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy pools were open on weekends, and expanded weekday schedules from July 1 through Labor Day in response to the extreme shortage of certified lifeguards, which forced Buffalo’s outdoor swimming and wading pools to remain closed this summer.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for assistance in finding a shooting victim, they said Saturday night. Police say that 23-year-old William J. Morin was shot on the 200 block of Urban Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was transported by civilian vehicle to ECMC, where police say he later walked […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties

While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Trinidad Neighborhood Association holds community day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Trinidad Neighborhood Association hosted a community day in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The event celebrated the last unofficial weekend of summer. There was food, music, and giveaways at Trinidad Park. There was also a bounce house, some games, and a step class to get families involved.
BUFFALO, NY

