Columbus, OH

10TV

Seth Towns stepping away from Ohio State men's basketball team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward Seth Towns announced he is stepping away from the Ohio State men’s basketball team. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” the 24-year-old player said in a tweet.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
HometownLife.com

Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
