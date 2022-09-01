Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO