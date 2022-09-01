Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Notre Dame
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over the Fighting Irish on Saturday.
Seth Towns stepping away from Ohio State men's basketball team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward Seth Towns announced he is stepping away from the Ohio State men’s basketball team. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” the 24-year-old player said in a tweet.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
HometownLife.com
Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader
Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes' home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year.
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best performance in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, but that didn’t keep him from being satisfied with the outcome, let head coach Ryan Day tell it. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards and...
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
Cleveland National Air Show goes on despite rain and late grounding of the Blue Angels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland National Air Show forged on Sunday, even as light rain and heavy clouds over Burke Lakefront Airport threatened the start of the second of three flying days over the Labor Day weekend and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were forced to cancel their performance because of unsafe flying conditions.
Rain leads to flooding in Little Turtle neighborhood in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Little Turtle Way neighborhood was hit hard by heavy rain Sunday. Some of the streets in the community were left flooded once the rain moved out. "You could literally canoe down our street,” Neighbor Kevin Doll said. Doll has lived in the community for...
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they've faced hurdles with the city to get to this point.
wyso.org
Mike DeWine hopes state lawmakers create dedicated fund for continued police training
Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he hopes the state legislature will take up the issue of revamped law enforcement training and hiring practices in the wake of the police shooting death of a Black man in Columbus. Body camera video, released by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, revealed...
Co-creator, writer of Only Murders in the Building calls central Ohio home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It’s a story about a podcast. It’s a show that has captivated and held curiosity for two seasons, now. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continues to gain popularity. On screen, it’s Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short who take the words...
