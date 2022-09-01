ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the "Salute to Labor" picnic in Rock Island County.
Here's when you will receive your Illinois income, property tax rebates

Illinois residents could receive up to $600 in income and property tax rebates this month.
Wisconsin taxing student loan relief

Millions of borrowers who will get student debt relief may end up with a tax bill, including those in Wisconsin.
Illinois income, property tax refunds coming soon

Illinois residents could soon receive up to $600 in income and property tax rebates this month.
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday

Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday.
Cooler Sunday, Dry for Labor Day

It was an active start to the holiday weekend as a few slow-moving hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms moved through. Fortunately, atmospheric parameters were very low, resulting in none of these storms reaching severe limits. With Saturday’s cold front now sitting to our southeast, tranquil conditions settle in for the rest of the holiday weekend. However, Sunday may still feature a bit of cloud cover. This is mainly because of the wind shift that occurred behind yesterday’s frontal passage.
