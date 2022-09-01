It was an active start to the holiday weekend as a few slow-moving hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms moved through. Fortunately, atmospheric parameters were very low, resulting in none of these storms reaching severe limits. With Saturday’s cold front now sitting to our southeast, tranquil conditions settle in for the rest of the holiday weekend. However, Sunday may still feature a bit of cloud cover. This is mainly because of the wind shift that occurred behind yesterday’s frontal passage.

