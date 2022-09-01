Read full article on original website
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe
Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.
2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success
Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
Audio: Savannah, Missouri powerlifter nominated for 2023 Special Olympics World Games
An athlete from the St. Joseph area could be heading to Germany next year for an international Special Olympics event. The surprise announcement was made Thursday night at the Western State University football game:. Twenty-five-year-old Charlie Phillips of Savannah, Missouri has been nominated to represent Special Olympics Missouri and USA...
Free screening for skin cancer to be offered at Livingston County Health Center
Chillicothe native Doctor Megan Lent with U. S. Dermatology Partners will offer free skin cancer screenings at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe. Appointments must be made for the screening on September 14th from 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Call the health center to...
Car show in Trenton draws 62 entrants
There were 62 entries in the second annual car show in Trenton Saturday during alumni weekend. Numerous awards were presented to entrants including a 1954 Chevy 3600 truck entered by Kenny Broyles who received the Ralph Cutsinger Memorial award. A 1955 Buick Century was entered by Dan and Anita Wheeler....
Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries
Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object. Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail...
