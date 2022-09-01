Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Judith Ann Dierling
Judith Ann Dierling, 73 years old, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. Judy was born August 17, 1949, in Stahl, Missouri to Carl Thomas and Annie Marie (Moots) Epperson. Judy married George Furnish, and two children were born to the union, Thomas and Gary. In 1978, she then married Kennith Dierling and they had two children, Barbara and Michael. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, George Furnish and Kennith Dierling; and her two sons, Thomas Furnish and Gary Furnish.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Peggy Lou Trobee
Peggy Lou Trobee, 87, Princeton, MO passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Wayne County Hospital, Corydon, MO. She was born on July 6, 1935, in Lucerne, Missouri the daughter of Loren Newton and Audra Gladys (Callen) Widner. Peggy was a graduate of Mercer High School in 1953. She loved...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lewis Leon Griffin
Lewis L. Griffin, 89, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:52 A.M., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery, North of Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Open visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials can be made to Laredo Lions Club or Spickard Christian Church and may be left with the funeral home.
kttn.com
Funeral Services: Viva Jean Persell
Viva Jean Persell, 88, Trenton, MO passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8 at the Assembly of God Church, Trenton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Burial will follow in the Edinburg Cemetery, Edinburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
kttn.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
RELATED PEOPLE
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe
Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.
kttn.com
Illinois man crashes into ravine north of Brookfield; arrested on allegation of DWI
An Illinois man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning into a ravine north of Brookfield on September 3rd at 12:01 am. He was later arrested. An ambulance transported 58-year-old Robert Grieme of Taylorville, Illinois to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield, and later to a...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Free screening for skin cancer to be offered at Livingston County Health Center
Chillicothe native Doctor Megan Lent with U. S. Dermatology Partners will offer free skin cancer screenings at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe. Appointments must be made for the screening on September 14th from 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Call the health center to...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
kttn.com
Car show in Trenton draws 62 entrants
There were 62 entries in the second annual car show in Trenton Saturday during alumni weekend. Numerous awards were presented to entrants including a 1954 Chevy 3600 truck entered by Kenny Broyles who received the Ralph Cutsinger Memorial award. A 1955 Buick Century was entered by Dan and Anita Wheeler....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
kttn.com
Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries
Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object. Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail...
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
Comments / 0