North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

A citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications on Aug. 9 because they thought they had found pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. Deputies on the scene saw pictures taken by the person and confirmed that these were “consistent with the construction of explosive material.”

‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

Area residents were asked to evacuate and the Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad was called in for assistance. They took control of the scene when they arrived.

The bomb squad said it identified two viable devices and five partially constructed devices. The team destroyed the devices and the area was declared safe for the neighbors to return home. The sheriff’s office also had assistance from the ATF.

Homeland Security was notified.

Yehl was incarcerated in Bladen County on unrelated charges when he was identified as a suspect.

His grandparents discovered the explosives.

“He was our grandson, we trusted him,” said his grandfather, Steve Scott. “He had made diagrams of pipe bombs and things like that. We knew for a fact and thought he had some here, so we called law enforcement and told them what was going on. It just goes to show you can’t trust your family like you think you can sometimes.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.