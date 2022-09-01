Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19. As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.
wtoc.com
Renegade Paws Rescue holding pack walk with adoptable dogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have heard about animal shelters across the Coastal Empire being at or above capacity. When that happens, local animal rescues take in those dogs but they are also getting stretched thin. Renegade Paws Rescue is still having a steady amount of dogs coming in. Right...
wtoc.com
Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
wtoc.com
Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drowning victim recovered from Lake Jackson, law enforcement says
ATLANTA — A body recovered from Lake Jackson has been identified as a drowning victim who authorities believe fell off a boat overnight Sunday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Monday morning. The agency said game wardens responded Sunday around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a...
wtoc.com
Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah. Live entertainment will be back at Plant Riverside today starting at 11 a.m. and running most of the day, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates also coming out this afternoon to have some fun with the team.
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses expecting increase in sales Labor Day weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people in the area are celebrating Labor Day weekend by heading to the beach, watching firework shows, and eating out. Lots of people, are also shopping. Business is booming that’s according one local business owner who says she believes more people are coming out this...
wtoc.com
Visitors, residents celebrate Labor Day on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - People are celebrating Labor Day all over our area today, including on the beaches on Hilton Head Island. It’s more crowded than it was earlier in the day but still less packed than you might expect for the last big holiday of summer. Some folks came out despite the weather for a bunch of different reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations drew thousands to Tybee Island Sunday. The beach community held a bash to celebrate the holiday weekend. People on Tybee closed out summer on a bright note as thousands descended on the beach to catch the return of the island’s Labor Day fireworks.
wtoc.com
Travelers celebrate Labor Day weekend in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations coming to an end this evening. From River Street to nearby beaches, visitors and locals took in all our area has to offer. People from all over traveled here to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for one last getaway of the summer. Despite...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
counton2.com
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dairy Queen suffers smoke damage from electrical fire | Drive thru open
Statesboro and Bulloch county fire departments responded to the Dairy Queen on 2191 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, GA around 10:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Bulloch 911 dispatched the call which reported smoke in the restaurant. Dairy Queen employees evacuated the restaurant as a precaution before the fire engines arrived on the scene.
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns
A boat operator faces boating under the influence charges after a 72-year-old man fell overboard and drowned in Bear Cre...
Labor Day: What’s closed, what’s open this year in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many will have Monday off from work and school in honor of Labor Day, a yearly federal holiday dedicated to celebrating the social and economic achievements of American workers. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what’s open on Labor Day in Savannah this year. Schools Most public and private schools […]
wtoc.com
Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 6th annual Awards Banquet and Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15 and locally, the attention on the achievements and contributions by Hispanic American gets started with a celebration. Alfonso Ribot is the founder of the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Elizabeth Galarza is the acting...
Startups selected in first batch of Plug and Play’s Accelerator Program
The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC), a public-private partnership co-led by Georgia Southern University, and Plug and Play, a Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm and corporate innovation platform that recently located an office in Savannah, have chosen the first cohort of startup companies for their accelerator program. Startup accelerators programs...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Comments / 0