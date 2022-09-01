ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19. As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Renegade Paws Rescue holding pack walk with adoptable dogs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have heard about animal shelters across the Coastal Empire being at or above capacity. When that happens, local animal rescues take in those dogs but they are also getting stretched thin. Renegade Paws Rescue is still having a steady amount of dogs coming in. Right...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
11Alive

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Jackson, law enforcement says

ATLANTA — A body recovered from Lake Jackson has been identified as a drowning victim who authorities believe fell off a boat overnight Sunday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Monday morning. The agency said game wardens responded Sunday around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah. Live entertainment will be back at Plant Riverside today starting at 11 a.m. and running most of the day, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates also coming out this afternoon to have some fun with the team.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah businesses expecting increase in sales Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people in the area are celebrating Labor Day weekend by heading to the beach, watching firework shows, and eating out. Lots of people, are also shopping. Business is booming that’s according one local business owner who says she believes more people are coming out this...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Visitors, residents celebrate Labor Day on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - People are celebrating Labor Day all over our area today, including on the beaches on Hilton Head Island. It’s more crowded than it was earlier in the day but still less packed than you might expect for the last big holiday of summer. Some folks came out despite the weather for a bunch of different reasons.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Affordable Housing#Goods And Services#Public Housing#Safe Shelter#Branch
wtoc.com

Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations drew thousands to Tybee Island Sunday. The beach community held a bash to celebrate the holiday weekend. People on Tybee closed out summer on a bright note as thousands descended on the beach to catch the return of the island’s Labor Day fireworks.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Travelers celebrate Labor Day weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations coming to an end this evening. From River Street to nearby beaches, visitors and locals took in all our area has to offer. People from all over traveled here to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for one last getaway of the summer. Despite...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Labor Day: What’s closed, what’s open this year in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many will have Monday off from work and school in honor of Labor Day, a yearly federal holiday dedicated to celebrating the social and economic achievements of American workers.  Here’s a list of what’s closed and what’s open on Labor Day in Savannah this year. Schools Most public and private schools […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Startups selected in first batch of Plug and Play’s Accelerator Program

The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC), a public-private partnership co-led by Georgia Southern University, and Plug and Play, a Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm and corporate innovation platform that recently located an office in Savannah, have chosen the first cohort of startup companies for their accelerator program. Startup accelerators programs...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy