Rockford airport to give special pin to travelers with hidden disabilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many times, when people think of a disability, they think of someone needing a wheelchair or walker, but in reality, it’s much more than what meets the eye. According to a study done by UMass, about 10% of Americans have a medical condition that could be considered invisible.

The Chicago Rockford International Airport announced Thursday that it has joined the global Sunflower Program, which helps to identify passengers who need extra time in an airport because of a hidden disability.

“The sunflower hidden disabilities program is a worldwide program. It was established in 2016 and what it does is identifies those folks that need some additional help, some additional time due to a disability that isn’t obvious from sight,” states airport spokesman, Chip Geiger. “As far as this program, we see it as a great benefit to the community that we serve.”

Hidden disabilities can be physical, mental, or neurological conditions that limit or challenge a person’s movements, senses, or activities, but are not obvious to others.

RFD will provide a green “sunflower” pin to any passenger who requests one, to identify themselves as someone with a hidden disability.

That alerts employees to be patient and understanding. Geiger says staff have been instructed on how to handle these types of situations.

“There has been internal training and not only airport staff, but our café staff here, our parking staff, everybody is clued in on this now,” according to Geiger.

Geiger adds, the greater Rockford airport prides itself on catering to their guests.

He says, “We’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience of the airport. We know we got a hidden gem here. We fly in and out of here, people love the airport here, so whatever we can do to make their experience a better experience, we’re on the lookout for.”

The Sunflower Program will be displayed in high traffic areas throughout the airport.

Currently, 164 airports around the world are members of the program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.