Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. Officials with...
Heavy rain expected across Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral Alaska, as an atmospheric river is taking aim at the region. While the rain has been light for most of the morning, heavier rain has been falling through Prince William Sound. It’s here where nearly an inch of rain has already fallen as of 6 a.m., with significantly more expected through the day.
Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigator
Anne Sears speaks at Gov. Mike Dunleavy's June 28 news conference. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - After five months on the job, Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s investigator for missing and murdered Indigenous people with the Alaska State Troopers. When the Department of...
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Both Republicans running for Alaska’s lone congressional seat show no intentions...
The Glenn Highway is closed in both directions after a vehicle collision near mile 53. Palin calls for Begich to drop out of the congressional race but deadline arrives and neither budge. Despite calls for one of them to step down, Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich are still in...
The Big Twelve: Alaska Native Regional Corporations
All twelve Alaska Native regional corporations marked their 50th birthdays, six months after they celebrated the anniversary of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act that authorized them. The past half-century has seen all twelve—and a few village corporations—grow into the largest Alaskan-owned companies, mostly outpacing the revenue of the richest Lower 48 tribe.
Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of it’s 50th anniversary, the Imperial Court of All Alaska crowned its Emperor and Emprex Sunday night. Matt Cook took the Emperor title and the Emprex crown went to Dela Rosa. Traditionally, an Emperor and Empress is crowned, but this year, Dela Rosa made history being the first ever gender non-specific title holder.
Windy and wet for much of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong and large area of low pressure brought high winds and high rainfall amounts to parts of Southcentral Alaska on Thursday. Rainfall for Anchorage was at .19 inches by 6:30 p.m Thursday evening. Portage reports 1.95 inches and Cordova was dumped on with 2.69 inches of rain. Prince William Sound should be aware that additional heavy rain is coming, and 4-6 inches of rain is still possible for Valdez and Cordova through Friday.
This UAF professor is looking for help collecting blueberries. She’s paying $50 per gallon.
A University of Alaska Fairbanks professor is asking the public to assist her in collecting wild blueberries for research, at a rate of $50 per gallon. Kriya Dunlap teaches biochemistry at UAF, and said the berries will help support continued student research projects into the health benefits of Alaska berries.
Alaska Department of Fish & Game issues emergency closure for Silver Salmon fishing
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has issued an emergency order that will close Silver Salmon fishing in the Tanana River drainage area starting 12 a.m. Thursday, September 8. Areas of closure are the Tanana River and its tributaries. This includes the Delta Clearwater...
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
For Indigenous Alaskans, congressional election brings flood of emotions, online and off
Laureli Ivanoff, a writer in Unalakleet, anxiously scrolled through Twitter on Wednesday, waiting to see if voters had elected the first Alaska Native person to Congress. The news-breaking tweet struck her surprisingly deep. “It was just simple, like ‘Mary Peltola. Next U.S. congresswoman.’ And I screamed,” she said....
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
Bear attack survivor rescued near Glennallen
GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU) - A hunter from Michigan survived an attack from a sow grizzly bear near Glennallen, and was safely rescued and taken to a nearby ambulance by Alaska Wildlife Troopers. According to an online dispatch, 33-year-old Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners abruptly came across a sow grizzly...
Alaska Hunter Attacked by Brown Bear He Shot
A man was hospitalized last week after a brown bear charged and mauled him while he was hunting near Anchorage, Alaska. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), the unidentified hunter shot the brown bear in the Ship Creek Valley area between 9 and 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 1. When the man and his hunting buddies began pursuing the injured bruin, things went awry.
Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day
Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
DOT Approves Final Commuter Air Carrier Approval From Kenai Aviation
Kenai Aviation received their commuter air carrier approval from the Alaska Department of Transportation for daily flights beginning later this fall. The carrier will be launching daily flights from Monday through Friday starting October 3. They will be offering four flights a day between Anchorage and Kenai and two flights a day between Anchorage and Homer.
