ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral Alaska, as an atmospheric river is taking aim at the region. While the rain has been light for most of the morning, heavier rain has been falling through Prince William Sound. It’s here where nearly an inch of rain has already fallen as of 6 a.m., with significantly more expected through the day.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 16 HOURS AGO