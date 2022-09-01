Read full article on original website
Red Lights = STOP!
It’s been a bit since we’ve posted videos showing a few close calls where motorists are running red lights. Please put down the distractions and STOP ON RED!. As a follower of our page, you know that in the past we’ve posted red light camera violations to remind motorists to STAY ALERT.
Lakeland Public Library’s main branch reopens Tuesday, Sept 6
It is move-in weekend for the Lakeland Public Library’s main branch. The 56-year-old facility has been undergoing a massive $1.89 million renovation for the last 18 months, including a new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, a new collection layout — and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center. Lakeland Public Library’s main branch reopens Tuesday Sept 6.
All Polk County students will go home with laptops and iPads in the new digital initiative
We live in a digital age and Polk County Public Schools is ensuring all students have convenient access to technology. Electronic devices will be issued to all 116,000 students enrolled in the school district as part of the One-to-One Digital Learning Initiative. “Calling it an always-on learning experience because no...
Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic
Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
Why Trap-Neuter-Return Feral Cats? The Case for TNR in Polk County
Sheriff Grady Judd refuses to listen to Science he just wants to kill them all. Polk County Commissioners are afraid of Judd. Sheriff and Commissioners, it’s time to pull your head out of your asses and start a TNR program in Polk County. It’s just common sense!!!!!. Do...
Lakeland PD K9s
We love our K9s that protect the Lakeland community every day with their partners. The K9s respond to calls using their unique set of skills, whether they are searching for evidence or persons, ensuring the safety of citizens, or educating our citizens while providing a big silly smile. The Lakeland Police Department is grateful for their loyal and selfless service every day.
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- KyLo & Co by Stephanie
KyLo & Co is located in Lakeland, Florida, and makes handcrafted custom canvas art perfect for every occasion. The owner, Stephanie, is a Lakeland Local, Mother, and Wife. God placed KyLo & Co on Stephanie’s heart with a mission to bless the people and the space that her artwork finds a home in, which is why Jeremiah 29:11 is handwritten on the back of every canvas.
Lakeland, FL: SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo Welcomes New Camping and Events Coordinator
Lily Burse works as the new Camping and Events Coordinator. Having just graduated from New College of Florida in Environmental Studies with a minor in Political Sciences. Lily also brings experience with working at museums as well. Lily expressed her passion for camping, hiking, and being outdoors. Lily is a Lakeland native and mentioned she would always watch the airshow as a kid, seeing it from her house as she lived so close by.
State Attorney’s Office Citizens Academy Opportunity
The State Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for their Annual Citizens Academy. Participants will meet every Tuesday night, at the main courthouse in Bartow, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for seven weeks, beginning on September 20, 2022, and concluding on November 8, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 6th.
Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday
Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again
Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
Is Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker breaking the law by wanting his seat back?
After losing his campaign for Florida House District 50, Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker is now seeking his seat back. Walker sent an email less than 19 minutes before Friday’s noon filing deadline. In the email, Walker asked Lakeland City Attorney Palmer Davis and City Clerk Kelly Koos to consider him a candidate for interim commissioner for the Northwest District seat.
Interim Lakeland City Commissioner
The following Lakeland Citizens have filed to date for the Interim Lakeland City Commissioner. To have your name added to the list of potential candidates, please return the completed packet no later than 12 Noon, August 26, 2022. Remember to include your resume/cover letter, voter ID card, and proof of residency. Late applications will not be accepted.
21 Years And Still Serving Strong
On this 20th day of August, 21 years ago, three new officers joined the Lakeland Police Department and began a career that they continue today. Lieutenant Cheryl Kimball, Sergeant Brian Wallace, and Sergeant Dale Deas still remember that day, swearing an oath of service alongside fellow friends and now retired officers Adam Williams and Doris Diaz.
Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The “Sunpass Savings Program” will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained toll roads, including...
Interim Lakeland City Commissioner meet the nine citizens who want the job
I called it! Since Phillip Walker lost his election, he wants his seat back. I will bet that the Mayor and the council members will vote him back in! This is just laughable. Let him back in and then let the people vote him out when his term is up! I feel that we need to clean house in city hall! Look at the Mayor! He is just a hypocrite and everyone just votes yes with him! ABSOLUTE POWER IS ABSOLUTE CORRUPTION!
Harrison School for the Arts is proud to present the AP Studio Art Celebration Exhibit
Harrison School for the Arts is proud to present the AP Studio Art Celebration Exhibit opening on Thursday, August 25 at 6:00 p.m. in the main gallery. This exhibition will feature student artwork from high scoring 2022 AP Portfolios. AP Studio Art programs from across Polk County were invited to participate.
Congrats Mama Beauty!
Congrats Mama Beauty! You gave birth to some out-of-this-world puppies! Everyone, say hello to The Guardians of the Galaxy gang. We are so glad they’re here and are healthy, but it adds to our growing number of mouths to feed. If you could donate supplies or funds to their care, it would be so very helpful!
Bridgette needs a fur-ever home today
*UNBELIEVABLE* people are in shock that Bridgette hasn’t found her forever family yet!. “I can’t t believe she’s not adopted yet!”. “Her foster parents take her everywhere and she’s so well- behaved”. 675 DAYS IN FOSTER. Let’s prove to Bridgette that good things do happen to...
