Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg to host Brandon Valley in rematch of 11AAA State Title

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg and Brandon Valley have met in the dome for the 11AAA State Championship each of the past two seasons, and on Saturday, the Tigers and Lynx will renew their rivalry on KELOLAND.com.

The two teams will cross paths on Saturday in Harrisburg, as part of this year’s Tiger Bowl. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and you can Livestream the contest at the link below.

Watch the Game of the Week: #4 Brandon Valley vs. Harrisburg

Harrisburg graduated 23 seniors last year and they return an inexperienced group.

While the Tigers did struggle against Jefferson, the team looks to build off that game and continue to get better.

Click the video player above to hear a full interview with coach Brandon White. He discusses last week’s game and the injury to standout running back, Gavin Ross. He also previews the contest against Brandon Valley.

The Brandon Valley football team is coming off a tough loss to O’Gorman, 55-20.

Similar to Harrisburg, the Lynx are extremely young as they returned just one starter from their defense which was one of the top in 11AAA last season.

Click the video player above to see a full sit-down interview with Brandon Valley head coach, Matt Christensen. He talks in detail about how the team is rallying to better their performance from last week, while also prepping for Harrisburg.

SATURDAY’S CONTEST

The Lynx and Tigers will cross paths on Saturday, September 3 in Harrisburg. You can Livestream the action here:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

KELOLAND

Nick Brady victorious at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD,S.D. (KELO) – A beautiful night at the racetrack at I-90 Speedway. In the Hobby Stock feature, it was the ’61 N’ car of Nick Brady who would take home his first win of the 2022 season. Taking a look at the B-Mods, it was Dave Kennedy rolling his way into Victory circle. In the […]
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND

Coyotes struggle, fall 34-0 against Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (USD) – Kansas State scored 20 first quarter points on its way to a 34-0 season-opening, college football win over South Dakota in front of a sellout crowd of 50,469 Saturday evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats rushed for 297 yards in the contest while their defense limited the Coyotes to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Tractor riders pay respects at a veteran’s cemetery. Some pint-sized football heroes were honored during last night’s game in Canton. KELOLAND viewers are helping feed pets at the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Jacks defense shines, offense struggles vs Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA (SDSU) – Iowa won the battle for field position all day, turning two second-half safeties into the decisive points in a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State in the college football opener for both teams Saturday before a sellout crowd of 69,250 at Kinnick Stadium. SDSU, ranked second in the Stats Perform […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
