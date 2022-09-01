ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID boosters could mark turning point in pandemic

While many Americans say they’re over COVID-19, the virus doesn’t seem to have taken the hint. Instead, it’s been spinning off new variants and subvariants at a furious pace and continuing to infect hundreds of thousands of people every day. But now that frantic pattern could finally...
Thousands of UPPAbaby jogging strollers recalled

BOSTON – More than 14,000 UPPAbaby strollers are being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there is an issue with the rear brakes of the All-Terrain Ridge jogging strollers that could cause children to get their fingers caught.There is at least one instance of a child who needed to get their fingertip amputated because of an injury.The strollers were sold by retailers across the country including buybuy Baby and Amazon.They can be returned for free replacement parts.
Food expiration dates don’t have much science behind them

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Florida's outbreak of listeria has so far led to at least one death, 22 hospitalizations and an ice cream recall since January. Humans get sick with listeria infections, or listeriosis, from eating soil-contaminated food, undercooked meat or dairy products that are raw, or unpasteurized. Listeria can cause convulsions, coma, miscarriage and birth defects. And it's the third leading cause of food poisoning deaths in the U.S.
