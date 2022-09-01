Read full article on original website
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Cool, but dry weather for Labor Day
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few clouds will drift through at times through the night. It’ll be a comfortable overnight as lows dip into the 50s for most areas. Monday: No weather issues expected for Labor Day! We’ll have dry conditions under...
Lots of sunshine ahead for the holiday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s shaping up to be a near perfect day for Labor Day, with comfy air, and seasonable temperatures. There is a slight breeze out of the NE/ENE today, but that is what is keeping that dry air in place for your Monday.
Patchy fog early Tuesday, highs in the 80s return
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to some low level clouds and patchy fog late tonight and early Tuesday. Lows will cool into the 50s for most areas with a light wind. Tuesday: After some patchy morning...
Another cool and breezy day to end the weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Partly cloudy skies continue for tonight, with cool temperatures and a breeze. Tomorrow is almost identical, with partly sunny skies, below average temperatures, and a breeze. Low pressure is just off to our southeast, so don’t be surprised if there’s a little sprinkle throughout the afternoon. This will not last long and will not be severe.
