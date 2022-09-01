Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
NBC Connecticut
Coach Jim Mora Gets First Win With UConn
Zion Turner passed for two touchdowns in his first start, Nathan Carter rushed for 123 yards and a score and UConn cruised past FCS member Central Connecticut 28-3 on Saturday for coach Jim Mora’s first victory with the Huskies. In last week’s 31-20 loss to Utah State, the freshman...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in New Haven Road Race on Labor Day
Thousands of people came together for the New Haven Faxon Law Road Race on Labor Day. The road race is a 45-year tradition in New Haven. It is also home to the USA Track and Field 20K Championship with a prize purse of more than $40,000. Runners from all over...
NBC Connecticut
Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon
As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
NBC Connecticut
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Head to Haddam Neck Fair
It’s a tradition that started more than a century ago. The Haddam Neck Fair is a popular event with the thousands who turn out for all the festivities. “The first time we come out. We want to experience it. It’s nice out here. Our grandkids are having fun,” said Jose Pavon, of New Britain.
NBC Connecticut
Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day
Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day. Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled. The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to...
NBC Connecticut
hARTford Love Initiative Brings Original Art to Upper Albany, Clay Arsenal Neighborhoods
Local artists are now displaying their pieces along Albany Avenue through the hARTford Love Initiative. The pilot program is part of larger efforts to celebrate diversity around the city. It aims to highlight local talent and brighten neighborhoods. More than two dozen pops of color are going up on bus...
NBC Connecticut
Officials Investigate Norwich Elementary School Social Media Threat
A Norwich elementary school student could face disciplinary action after allegedly posting a concerning message on TikTok. In a letter sent home to parents, school officials said the FBI New Haven Social Media National Threat Unit alerted police to the message about a possible school shooting. Police said they talked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Several Firefighters Injured While Battling Newington Blaze
Several firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after a roaring house fire in Newington Saturday afternoon. It created such a tremendous amount of smoke people across the area could see it. “The trees were on fire. The flames were really high in the sky," Brenda Belanger, of Newington,...
NBC Connecticut
Families Come Out to Danbury War Memorial Car, Truck & Motorcycle Festival
In Danbury, families came out to see or show off their dream cars. "This is a 1971 Volkswagen Beatle. We really love it. We drive it almost every day during the summer. So, this is going to be the last weekend that we have it out," said Juan Ortega, of Danbury.
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 72 in New Britain Sends Two Teens to the Hospital
Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in New Britain. It happened just after 3:30 on the eastbound side of Route 72 prior to Route 9 South. State Police say a Toyota Camry was in the left lane when it suddenly struck the guardrail...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury Night Club
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning. "You've got to be aware of your surroundings anywhere you go. It's getting worse and worse as the days go by here in Waterbury," Daniel Gandy of Waterbury stated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts Passes Away at Age 77
The Mayor of Cromwell has passed away, according to social media posts from the town police department and a town councilman. "It is with great sadness that I share the news that our friend and respected Mayor Allan Spotts has passed away this afternoon," Cromwell Councilman Steve Fortenbach posted on Sunday night.
NBC Connecticut
Avon Police Search for Answers After Murder-Suicide Involving a Sergeant in East Granby
More than a week after the murder-suicide deaths of a library director and an Avon police officer in East Granby, Avon police spoke about the incident on Monday. Police said 49-year-old Thomas Jacius and 48-year-old Doreen Jacius were found at their home in East Granby with gunshot wounds on Sunday, August 28.
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Drive-By Shooting in Hartford: PD
A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Oakland Terrace around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
NBC Connecticut
Off-Duty Hartford Police Detective Accused of Shooting Man in Waterbury
A Hartford Police detective is accused of shooting a man in Waterbury over the weekend while he was off-duty. Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they...
NBC Connecticut
5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Waterbury Found, Father Still Missing
A 5-year-old girl who was missing from Waterbury has been found safe, but her father remains missing. Troopers issued a Silver Alert for Arica McCray, who they said had been missing since Sunday. Police said Arica's father, 51-year-old Aric McCray, was also reported missing. He has not yet been found.
Comments / 0