Manchester, CT

NBC Connecticut

Coach Jim Mora Gets First Win With UConn

Zion Turner passed for two touchdowns in his first start, Nathan Carter rushed for 123 yards and a score and UConn cruised past FCS member Central Connecticut 28-3 on Saturday for coach Jim Mora’s first victory with the Huskies. In last week’s 31-20 loss to Utah State, the freshman...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in New Haven Road Race on Labor Day

Thousands of people came together for the New Haven Faxon Law Road Race on Labor Day. The road race is a 45-year tradition in New Haven. It is also home to the USA Track and Field 20K Championship with a prize purse of more than $40,000. Runners from all over...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon

As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Head to Haddam Neck Fair

It’s a tradition that started more than a century ago. The Haddam Neck Fair is a popular event with the thousands who turn out for all the festivities. “The first time we come out. We want to experience it. It’s nice out here. Our grandkids are having fun,” said Jose Pavon, of New Britain.
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day

Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day. Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled. The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to...
WOODSTOCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officials Investigate Norwich Elementary School Social Media Threat

A Norwich elementary school student could face disciplinary action after allegedly posting a concerning message on TikTok. In a letter sent home to parents, school officials said the FBI New Haven Social Media National Threat Unit alerted police to the message about a possible school shooting. Police said they talked...
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Firefighters Injured While Battling Newington Blaze

Several firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after a roaring house fire in Newington Saturday afternoon. It created such a tremendous amount of smoke people across the area could see it. “The trees were on fire. The flames were really high in the sky," Brenda Belanger, of Newington,...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 72 in New Britain Sends Two Teens to the Hospital

Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in New Britain. It happened just after 3:30 on the eastbound side of Route 72 prior to Route 9 South. State Police say a Toyota Camry was in the left lane when it suddenly struck the guardrail...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury Night Club

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning. "You've got to be aware of your surroundings anywhere you go. It's getting worse and worse as the days go by here in Waterbury," Daniel Gandy of Waterbury stated.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts Passes Away at Age 77

The Mayor of Cromwell has passed away, according to social media posts from the town police department and a town councilman. "It is with great sadness that I share the news that our friend and respected Mayor Allan Spotts has passed away this afternoon," Cromwell Councilman Steve Fortenbach posted on Sunday night.
CROMWELL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man in Critical Condition After Drive-By Shooting in Hartford: PD

A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Oakland Terrace around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
HARTFORD, CT

