SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal ) — The size of what Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
The company wants to construct a 521,521-square-foot “shell building,” according to an Aug. 31 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. An estimated project cost of $43 million was given, along with an expected completion date of July 2023.
To put the size into perspective, it would be larger than the footprint of half-a-dozen typical H-E-B grocery stores.
Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.
