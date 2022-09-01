ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County

AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal ) — The size of what Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.

The company wants to construct a 521,521-square-foot “shell building,” according to an Aug. 31 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. An estimated project cost of $43 million was given, along with an expected completion date of July 2023.

To put the size into perspective, it would be larger than the footprint of half-a-dozen typical H-E-B grocery stores.

