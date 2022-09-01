ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

New gluten-free, vegan bakery comming soon to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new gluten-free and vegan bakery has plans to open in mid-September. Sinless Sweets owner Maggy Pickner curated her menu thinking of those with dietary restrictions, including herself. Pickner’s unique creations will be free of gluten, eggs, and dairy, allowing everyone to enjoy a more guilt-free indulgence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
KELOLAND TV

DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Weather Reports#Diseases#General Health#Avera Medical Group#Claritin#Zyrtec
KELOLAND TV

Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: New Broadcast, old school restoration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is bringing you a new broadcast to catch the latest daily news. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we give you a preview of KELOLAND’s First @4. We also take a look at the overdose epidemic as well as how...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
KELOLAND TV

New concessions at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

There’s nothing better than getting to enjoy an event with those near and dear to your heart, and from concerts to conventions there isn’t any better venue than the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Soon, KELOLAND’s premier venue will be even better with new concession options. Mike Krewson is the Premier Center’s General Manager. He stopped by to explain a few key shifts in the concession process.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sasquatch 107.7

Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
WORTHINGTON, MN
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Thuro Reisdorfer a thoroughly complete player for Coo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thuro Reisdorfer doesn’t know how or why he got his unique first name. “I always ask my parents and they don’t really tell me. But my dad was the one that named me so ultimately he has the reason behind my name but I’ve took it and just rolled with it!” Thuro says.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?

Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy