dakotanewsnow.com
New gluten-free, vegan bakery comming soon to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new gluten-free and vegan bakery has plans to open in mid-September. Sinless Sweets owner Maggy Pickner curated her menu thinking of those with dietary restrictions, including herself. Pickner’s unique creations will be free of gluten, eggs, and dairy, allowing everyone to enjoy a more guilt-free indulgence.
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
Storm cleanup in Sioux Falls nears end
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, and the season is a welcome sight for crews in Sioux Falls following two derechos and a long summer of cleanup.
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
KELOLAND TV
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
newscenter1.tv
IT’S CORN: “Corn Kid” visits Children’s Museum of South Dakota
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The corn craze made it’s way to the Corn Palace Saturday. Corn Kid, also known as Tariq, paid a visit to Mitchell earlier with South Dakota Tourism naming him a “corn-bassador.”. NewsCenter1’s Anya Mueller met Tariq in Brookings where he was checking out the...
KELOLAND TV
Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: New Broadcast, old school restoration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is bringing you a new broadcast to catch the latest daily news. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we give you a preview of KELOLAND’s First @4. We also take a look at the overdose epidemic as well as how...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
KELOLAND TV
New concessions at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
There’s nothing better than getting to enjoy an event with those near and dear to your heart, and from concerts to conventions there isn’t any better venue than the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Soon, KELOLAND’s premier venue will be even better with new concession options. Mike Krewson is the Premier Center’s General Manager. He stopped by to explain a few key shifts in the concession process.
SD medical marijuana cardholders up 32% in Unity Rd’s 1st month
The first state-regulated medical marijuana dispensary in South Dakota just wrapped up its first month in business.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
KELOLAND TV
Warm Holiday Weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, September 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures will be cooler today than they have been. We will have plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for the high today. There is a light breeze and clear skies. Tonight will be a cooler night. Lows...
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Thuro Reisdorfer a thoroughly complete player for Coo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thuro Reisdorfer doesn’t know how or why he got his unique first name. “I always ask my parents and they don’t really tell me. But my dad was the one that named me so ultimately he has the reason behind my name but I’ve took it and just rolled with it!” Thuro says.
KELOLAND TV
Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?
Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
