Travis County, TX

The Austin Bulldog

Urbanists vie to replace council member Kathie Tovo

Updated 2:30pm August 20, 2022, to correct the misattribution of a quotation and to correct Tom Wald’s age. Outgoing District 9 Council Member Kathie Tovo, who fought the CodeNEXT rewrite of Austin’s Land Development Code, could soon be replaced by a candidate with different views on development. Tovo...
Let the mayor and council campaigns begin

35 candidates are vying for a piece of the power to govern Austin. The deadline for filing an application to be on the November 8th ballot was 5pm tonight. Thirty-five ballot applications have been filed, processed, and published on the City Clerk’s website. The field is now set. We...
Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interest

 http://www.theaustinbulldog.org

