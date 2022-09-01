ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what's streaming for Disney Plus Day 2022

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Disney Plus Day 2022 is nearly here.

Fans of Marvel's Thor (or Obi-Wan Kenobi or Frozen ), gear up. It's almost time for the second annual Disney+ Day. The streaming celebration arrives a bit earlier this year than last year's event , with new releases, promotions and special events on the roster.

Thor: Love and Thunder , Pinocchio and the Obi-Wan documentary seem to be the biggest reveals for the event, but we've rounded up the entire roster of films and series debuting so that you can get a sense of what's coming, as well as the different promotions you can take advantage of during the event, which takes place on Thursday, September 8 .

What is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is a day devoted to celebrating the properties that catapulted the streaming platform to prominence, from evergreen staples like The Mandalorian and Loki to new and upcoming series and films like Thor: Love and Thunder , Pinocchio , She-Hulk and more. The day will feature new releases from all the Disney+ brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in international markets as well as behind-the-scenes videos and clips.

The celebration will also feature deals and promotions across Disney's theme parks. Select AMC theaters will host live screenings of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel classics for the event. This year's Disney+ Day also kicks off the start of the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event that takes place in Anaheim, California. The D23 Expo runs from September 9 to September 11.

It's likely various updates and promotions will drop as the day goes on, so it's recommended that fans follow along with the Disney+ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts (@DisneyPlus) on Thursday, September 8, for first looks at upcoming Disney+ movies and series.

What is coming to Disney+ for Disney+ Day?

While not as robust as last year's list, there are plenty of exciting film and series debuting on Disney+ for Disney+ Day. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and more, Thor: Love and Thunder premiered earlier this summer , and September 8 will be the first time the film is available for streaming on Disney+—you'll also be able to stream it in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ for no additional cost.

The live-action remake of Pinocchio will also premiere on Disney+ Day. Starring Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key and more, the film is a retelling of the classic story with visual echos of the 1940 animated film. You can also catch several making-of features, like Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return and Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder .

Series debuts for Disney+ Day include Tierra Incógnita , an Argentinian mystery series that follows a teen and his friends as they seek answers for the mystery of his parents' disappearance in Tierra Incógnita, a horror amusement park, and Cars on the Road , a follow-up to the Cars film series starring Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy in their original roles.

Check out the full list of releases below, and keep an eye out for announcements on the day.

  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Pinocchio
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
  • Cars on the Road
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episode coinciding with the celebration)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs
  • Remembering
  • Welcome to the Club (a Simpsons short film)
  • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances
  • Tierra Incógnita
  • Growing Up
  • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

What else is happening for Disney+ Day?

There are lots of deals and promotions beyonds streaming releases to take advantage of for Disney+ Day. If you're a Disney theme park regular with a Disney+ account , you can take part in Disney+-inspired photo opps, meet-and-greets and more, as well as enter theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before normal park hours on September 8. To participate, make sure you have the Disney+ app downloaded on your mobile device, so that you can display your login on entry to the park.

From September 8 to September 19, you can also catch AMC theater screenings of fan-favorite Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars films for Disney+ Day. Films that will be available to watch in theaters include Encanto , Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Thor: Ragnarok , Cars and Newsies. You can check AMC's website to see if your local AMC Theatre is participating in the screenings. Tickets for the surprise screenings run for $5, and are officially on sale as of Thursday, September 1 .

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Here's what's streaming for Disney Plus Day 2022

