Las Vegas, NV

Man suing Sprouts, security company claims he was assaulted

By Sean DeLancey
 7 days ago
James Chiaputti, an 84-year-old Las Vegas man, is taking legal action after he says a Sprouts security guard shoved him to the ground when a cashier claimed he'd stolen an item a manager allowed him to exchange.

Chiaputti has retained attorney Brent E. Bryson and filed a lawsuit against Sprouts' parent company, SF Markets LLC, a contracted security company, Metro One Loss Prevention Services Group, an unnamed Metro One loss prevention officer, and several unnamed sprouts employees.

He says the altercation in early August at a local Sprouts store left him injured.

In court filings, Chiaputti said a female security guard shoved him to the ground after a Sprouts cashier chased him into the parking lot, yelling "you have to pay for that!" as he left the store with a single item.

Chiaputti said the item was a vegan egg mix that cost less than $4.

Bryson said Chiaputti bought a similar item and discovered it was spoiled and molded upon returning home, so he went back to Sprouts around 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 to return it.

He said a cashier directed Chiaputti to talk with a manager in the back of the store, which he did. That manager discarded the spoiled item, gave Chiaputti a replacement, and told him to leave the store with it, Bryson said.

Court filings claim when Chiaputti left the store, a cashier ran out screaming, "'You have to pay for that! You have to pay for that!'” As Chiaputti attempted to explain the situation, the loss prevention officer approached and began to question him, he says.

Chiaputti said he became frustrated and extended the item toward the security guard, telling her to take it. That's when he said the guard knocked the item from his hand and shoved him to the ground, causing visible injuries.

Bryson's court filing seeks damages from the named and unnamed defendants in excess of $15,000 and the reimbursement of attorney's fees.

Sprouts issued a statement in response to the incident:

"We are reviewing this matter and will handle accordingly per company protocol, thank you," wrote Sprouts public relations manager Lauren Frank.

Metro One Loss Prevention Services has not responded to a request for comment.

