10-year sentence given to Ex-NYPD cop for Jan. 6 attack with metal flagpole

By Kelly McClure
Salon
 4 days ago
Protesters fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud march in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ex-NYPD cop, Thomas Webster, was sentenced to 10-years on Thursday for attacking a police officer with a metal flagpole during the January 6 Capitol riot. According to AP News, this sentence is the largest issued to date out of the hundreds held accountable in court for their actions during the siege.

During the incident for which Webster has been sentenced, he was seen brandishing the metal pole against police officers at the Capitol as they attempted to contain the swarm of people seeking to gain entry into the building. After swinging at DC officer Noah Rathbun with the pole, Webster then tackled him and used the chinstrap of the officer's helmet to choke him. Webster initially claimed that he was acting in self defense, according to AP News, but the jury rejected that claim.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta handed down three years of supervised release in addition to Webster's 10-year sentence saying that along with Officer Rathbun, "the other victim was democracy."

"It is not until you arrived, Mr. Webster, that all hell broke loose," Mehta said. "What you did that day, it is hard to really put into words. I still remain shocked every single time I see video of the attack."

Footage of Webster during the Jan. 6 riot can be seen below via a share on Twitter by CNN reporter Marshall Cohen.

"Nothing can explain or justify Mr. Webster's rage," Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Arin Levenson Mirell told Judge Mehta. "Webster is one of the rioters who should have known better."

56-year-old Webster, who was with the NYPD for 20-years, gave a statement to the court saying "I can never look at my kids the same way again. The way they look at me, it's different now. … I was their hero until January 6."

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

