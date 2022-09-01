ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County

The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Prep for 9th Day of Flex Alert on Thursday

Californians are facing a ninth straight day of flex alerts on Thursday, officials said. California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Tuesday the work consumers did to reduce energy use helped avoid rotating power outages, although the agency issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 that warned forced blackouts were imminent. A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Beaglemania: How to Adopt a Beagle From San Diego Animal Shelters

Dozens of beagles who arrived in San Diego last week are almost ready to go to their fur-ever homes, but the San Diego Humane Society warns those who would like to adopt one should apply soon since there is much interest in them. Just over 100 rescue beagles arrived in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista, San Diego State Take First Step Towards Possible New University Site

The mayor called it a “huge win." The state assemblyman called it “the first step." On Wednesday, the City of Chula Vista and state leaders joined dignitaries from San Diego state University and the Cal state University Board of Trustees to announce plans for a new Cinematic Arts Academic Center and Library, which would be located in the Millenia development in the Otay Ranch part of town.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Victims in Double-Fatal Chula Vista Shooting ID'd

Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men who were fatally shot last week near a South Bay park. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30 found Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, fatally wounded by gunfire in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue in Chula Vista, according to police.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Stopping Wildfires: Carlsbad Company May Have the Solution

A Carlsbad-based company may have a way to stop wildfires in their tracks while using less water. Steve Conboy is the president of Mighty Fire Breaker. He said their CitroTech inhibitor has proven time and time again to stop fire. “We’re way better than the red stuff,” he smirked....
CARLSBAD, CA

