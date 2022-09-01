Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
New COVID-19 Boosters Targeting Multiple Strains Now Available in SD County
New COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus are available in San Diego County, public health officials said Thursday. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, in addition to the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, according to the county.
countynewscenter.com
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
Mexico cancels Amber Alert for California siblings found safe after mother is shot dead
The California siblings, ages 2 and 6, had gone missing on Sunday night when, according to family and friends, their mother was shot and killed in Tijuana.
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
NBC San Diego
EMS Overwhelmed By Heat-Related Calls at Snapdragon Stadium Game: San Diego Fire-Rescue
At least one season ticket holder of the San Diego State Aztecs football team is calling for accountability following Saturday's opening game during a heatwave and several heat-related medical calls involving hospitalizations. On Thursday, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials shared a statement, saying that at one point, they considered recommending the...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Prep for 9th Day of Flex Alert on Thursday
Californians are facing a ninth straight day of flex alerts on Thursday, officials said. California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Tuesday the work consumers did to reduce energy use helped avoid rotating power outages, although the agency issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 that warned forced blackouts were imminent. A...
San Diego Woman Among Victims of Washington State Plane Crash
A San Diego woman is one of 10 people believed dead in a weekend plane crash near Seattle, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday. Joanne Mera was a passenger aboard a sea plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, according to the Coast Guard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Beaglemania: How to Adopt a Beagle From San Diego Animal Shelters
Dozens of beagles who arrived in San Diego last week are almost ready to go to their fur-ever homes, but the San Diego Humane Society warns those who would like to adopt one should apply soon since there is much interest in them. Just over 100 rescue beagles arrived in...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista, San Diego State Take First Step Towards Possible New University Site
The mayor called it a “huge win." The state assemblyman called it “the first step." On Wednesday, the City of Chula Vista and state leaders joined dignitaries from San Diego state University and the Cal state University Board of Trustees to announce plans for a new Cinematic Arts Academic Center and Library, which would be located in the Millenia development in the Otay Ranch part of town.
NBC San Diego
Victims in Double-Fatal Chula Vista Shooting ID'd
Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men who were fatally shot last week near a South Bay park. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30 found Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, fatally wounded by gunfire in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue in Chula Vista, according to police.
eastcountymagazine.org
CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Stopping Wildfires: Carlsbad Company May Have the Solution
A Carlsbad-based company may have a way to stop wildfires in their tracks while using less water. Steve Conboy is the president of Mighty Fire Breaker. He said their CitroTech inhibitor has proven time and time again to stop fire. “We’re way better than the red stuff,” he smirked....
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
northcountydailystar.com
Hurricane Could Bring Significant Rain; Get Sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
Officials searching Vista for suspect wanted for battery
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching Vista for a suspect who is wanted in connection to a recent battery, authorities announced Tuesday.
11 arrested, 51 cited in street takeovers over Labor Day weekend in San Diego
Authorities in San Diego, including the California Highway Patrol, made 11 arrests and issued dozens of citations during an operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers over Labor Day weekend.
NBC San Diego
The Fairview Fire Has Grown. Here's Where There Are Evacuation Orders and Warnings
More residents in the Fairview Fire area near Hemet are under evacuation orders Thursday as the deadly wildfire grew to nearly 24,000 acres, with no change in containment despite an intensified response from firefighters struggling to slow the flames. The fire started Sept. 5 and on Thursday authorities gave an...
Comments / 1