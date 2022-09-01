ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

WTHR

Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting in Lafayette Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is dead after police said she was shot in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot Sunday night. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive, just west of Interstate 65, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Officers arrived...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday. The coroner’s office confirmed positive […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

32-year-old Frankfort man dead in single-vehicle crash

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Clinton County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue, near West County Road 200 South, shortly after 3:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a...
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dead after shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a man died after a shooting Friday evening on the city’s west side. IMPD received reports of a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, they say they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. According to a release, he died several hours later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Frankfort man dies after car goes off road, slams into utility pole

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a weekend crash in Clinton County. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1734 S. Prairie Ave. around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 1998 Ford Taurus that had sustained significant damage. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Casey Bybee-McGill […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hendricks County are searching for a missing Danville man. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 176-pound male who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a short-sleeved shirt over it, and blue jeans.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Carmel police looking for mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are attempting to locate a mother and daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips have not been seen for a week. Neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others

An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man found dead near burning car on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being found near a burning car on Indy’s east side. Police said OnStar received an alert of an accident near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a car on fire behind a business. After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
