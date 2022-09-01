INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a man died after a shooting Friday evening on the city’s west side. IMPD received reports of a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, they say they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. According to a release, he died several hours later.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO