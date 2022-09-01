Read full article on original website
Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
1 dead after shooting in Lafayette Walmart parking lot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is dead after police said she was shot in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot Sunday night. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive, just west of Interstate 65, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Officers arrived...
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car. That entire crime was […]
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
IMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Sunday evening shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is the address for the building that Express Pantry is located in, just north of 38th Street.
Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday. The coroner’s office confirmed positive […]
16-year-old girl wounded in east Indianapolis shooting Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 3700 block of East Washington Street at 3 a.m. Sunday. The officers found a 16-year-old girl who appeared to have been shot.
32-year-old Frankfort man dead in single-vehicle crash
FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Clinton County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue, near West County Road 200 South, shortly after 3:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a...
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the […]
1 dead, 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and five more people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Saturday night on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a crash near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. According to a preliminary investigation,...
1 killed, 5 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
One person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Saturday involving four vehicles in the city's south side, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dead after shooting on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a man died after a shooting Friday evening on the city’s west side. IMPD received reports of a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, they say they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. According to a release, he died several hours later.
Frankfort man dies after car goes off road, slams into utility pole
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a weekend crash in Clinton County. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1734 S. Prairie Ave. around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 1998 Ford Taurus that had sustained significant damage. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Casey Bybee-McGill […]
Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hendricks County are searching for a missing Danville man. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 176-pound male who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a short-sleeved shirt over it, and blue jeans.
Carmel police looking for mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are attempting to locate a mother and daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips have not been seen for a week. Neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in...
1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others
An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
Man found dead near burning car on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being found near a burning car on Indy’s east side. Police said OnStar received an alert of an accident near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a car on fire behind a business. After...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
WTHR
