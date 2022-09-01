ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Elmore and Thompson out for the 2022 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dino Babers started his weekly press conference Monday morning addressing the status of fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson. Babers said that are both out for the season. The two starters suffered injuries in Syracuse’s 31-7 season opener win against Louisville on Saturday. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team begins their season Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. Here are ways to watch:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
#The Dome#Jma Wireless Dome
localsyr.com

Syracuse rocks Louisville in season opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse opened the season in impressive fashion on Saturday night at the Dome, blasting ACC foe Louisville 31-7. SU would jump on the Cards early, scoring points on its first three drives of the game. Andre Szmyt got the scoring started for the Orange, drilling a 31-yard field goal. It was Szmyt 66th field goal of his career at Syracuse. Sean Tucker would push the ‘Cuse lead to 10-0, taking a 55-yard screen pass to the house for a touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Tucker would finish the first half with a four-yard touchdown run, extending SU’s lead to 17-7 at halftime.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

No. 17 Ithaca College blows out Bridgewater State

BRIDGEWATER, M.A. (ITHACA ATHLETICS) – The nationally ranked No. 17 Ithaca College football team posted a convincing, 51-14, season-opening win at Bridgewater State University on September 3 as the Bombers never trailed in the contest. With the win, Ithaca is now 21-1 in season openers dating back to 2000 and is now 2-0 all-time against Bridgewater State after a 52-20 victory against the Bears last season. The Bombers also secure the first victory for Michael Toerper as head coach of the program.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
localsyr.com

Orange claim fourth straight, beat Merrimack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Ashley Rauch and Chelsea Domond tallied first-half goals and Syracuse (5-1-0) held off a late, Merrimack (1-4-1) rally, to win 2-1 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The victory was the 100th career coaching victory for Syracuse mentor Nicky Thrasher Adams. Rauch, a sophomore, tallied...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

#16 Cortland rolls past Wittenberg on a record-setting day for the Red Dragons

CORTLAND, N.Y. (SUNY CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – JJ Laap (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) broke Cortland and Empire 8 records with 312 receiving yards, Zac Boyes (Buffalo/Kenmore West) set a school record with 543 passing yards, and Cortland set a school record with 681 yards of total offense as the nationally 16th-ranked Red Dragons opened the season with a 48-28 win over visiting Wittenberg University. Cortland’s 681 yards broke the previous school record of 662 yards set in a win at St. John Fisher in 1990.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse University
Sports
localsyr.com

Less rain Tuesday but clouds remain stubborn

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Clouds have rolled into Central New York and they will be slow to depart. As low pressure slowly moves away from the area overnight with mainly just drizzle/mist and lows in the low 60s. There should be patchy fog around too during the night. TUESDAY:. Now while...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

State Police investigating murder/suicide in Oswego County

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, New York State Police responded to a reported shooting in Hastings. An investigation showed that a man shot his brother and then himself. Troopers responded to the home on Speach Drive at about 1 p.m. Police say they found two individuals dead from apparent gun...
HASTINGS, NY

