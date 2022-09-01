Former inmates who have paid their debt to society say they are still paying for their freedom — and that it is leading them into financial ruin. All but two states in the United States have so-called "pay-to-stay" policies that make prisoners pay for their time behind bars. Some of the costly measures include expensive fees for medical costs. Supporters say the collections are a good way for states to recoup millions of dollars taxpayers spend on prisons and jails, while critics argue it's an unfair practice that hinders rehabilitation by putting former inmates in debt for life.

