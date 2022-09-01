He paid the money back. Stop using his name to promote publicity for this theft. Go after the person that oversaw the disbursement.
Mississippi takes part of Blue States tax revenues, because they have so much poverty they can't pay for their own healthcare, welfare, etc. They need an audit to where their other government money has disappeared that was meant for the people, not the rich and politicians.
Wait just a second. Mississippi republicans paid out $70 million to a millionaire, but are crying about student loan forgiveness. Christ on a popsicle stick 😳 🤦
