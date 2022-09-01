ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Laura Kelly
3d ago

He paid the money back. Stop using his name to promote publicity for this theft. Go after the person that oversaw the disbursement.

Marilyn Sparring
4d ago

Mississippi takes part of Blue States tax revenues, because they have so much poverty they can't pay for their own healthcare, welfare, etc. They need an audit to where their other government money has disappeared that was meant for the people, not the rich and politicians.

1122334455
4d ago

Wait just a second. Mississippi republicans paid out $70 million to a millionaire, but are crying about student loan forgiveness. Christ on a popsicle stick 😳 🤦

Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“This is blackmail”: Republicans deny flood funding to New Orleans over opposition to abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Washington Examiner

Prisoners saddled with huge bills following release

Former inmates who have paid their debt to society say they are still paying for their freedom — and that it is leading them into financial ruin. All but two states in the United States have so-called "pay-to-stay" policies that make prisoners pay for their time behind bars. Some of the costly measures include expensive fees for medical costs. Supporters say the collections are a good way for states to recoup millions of dollars taxpayers spend on prisons and jails, while critics argue it's an unfair practice that hinders rehabilitation by putting former inmates in debt for life.
HOMELESS
