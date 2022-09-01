ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Ride to Remember returns on Saturday to benefit officers killed on duty

By Heath Kalb
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Ride to Remember is set to return this coming Saturday and 22News spoke to organizers who said they are expecting a big turnout with hundreds of riders.

Ten years ago, the Ride to Remember began and continues to pay tribute to officers killed in the line of duty. The ride was first inspired by the death of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose. The ride also raises money for Christina’s House which is a nonprofit that supports women and children in need.

John Delaney the Ride Director for Ride to Remember told 22News, “As a result of their end of watch, we had a bicycle ride from Springfield to Boston, we’ve done it for 10 years. The first year we had 150 riders. The year before COVID we had over 500.”

The bike ride is set to start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and will make a stop at the Hillcrest Cemetery to honor officer Ambrose. Community members are encouraged to follow along the 50 mile route and support the over 300 riders all day Saturday. Riders will be escorted by police officers in motorcycles and will be led by the Thin Blue Line ‘Vette.

“It’s a sobering reminder that this ride was started because Officer Kevin Ambrose woke up one morning and dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community, keeping people like us safe,” expressed the former Executive Director of Christina’s House, Shannon Mumblo.

Organizers are encouraging people to come out and support the riders as they ride together in unity in support of Christina’s House and these fallen officers. You can find officers the event honors and other details on their website .

