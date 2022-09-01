Read full article on original website
Police: Body found in burning SUV in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the burning car was found in the 500 block of Nicholson Street in Northwest D.C. just before 4:30 p.m. DC Fire confirmed when...
'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor
BETHESDA, Md. — Hundreds of people spent their Labor Day remembering the life of a wife, mother of two and U.S. Diplomat who was killed while riding her bicycle. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was struck by a flat-bed truck on River Road in Bethesda when police said the driver made a right turn. She was traveling in the bike lane.
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
MetroAccess car flips; residents of D.C. neighborhood want safer roadway
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. are fed up with drivers speeding down Rock Creek Church Road. A WMATA spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a MetroAccess vehicle operated by National Express hit two parked cars before flipping on its side. It happened on Rock […]
D.C. Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a major crash which...
15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
fox5dc.com
Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
Man arrested for Rockville stabbings that left 1 dead, 1 hurt
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Montgomery County for a pair of stabbings, one of which left a man dead. Police arrested Scorpio Alexander Standfield for the crimes that happened Saturday in Rockville. Montgomery County Police Department officers were first called to the 700 block...
Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police conducting apparent death investigation in Ballston
(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation at a high-rise condo building in Ballston. Numerous police units could be seen this afternoon and evening around The Continental condo building at 851 N. Glebe Road, near the Westin hotel and the P.F. Chang’s restaurant. A photo sent by a reader shows a tent set up by police in an alley next to the building.
43 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 43 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. early...
A Teenager In Prince William County Is Dead After Being Shot At By Police
A 19-year-old Prince William County resident died on Sunday, after being shot at by police last week. His family is grieving — and criticizing police for firing too quickly. Officers involved in an interagency narcotics task force shot at Jaiden Malik Carter and an unnamed 30-year-old man on September 1 in Dale City, according to a police report.
Men in Virginia set up date through Facebook, get robbed at knifepoint
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked […]
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
mocoshow.com
Concern for Woman Missing From Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Sarah Dickens, age 37, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 12:41 a.m., leaving her apartment building in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda.
Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
WUSA
Woman escapes abduction attempt in Fairfax County
Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, and medium build. He was wearing a blue and white shirt.
WUSA9
