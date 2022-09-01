ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

WUSA9

Police: Body found in burning SUV in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the burning car was found in the 500 block of Nicholson Street in Northwest D.C. just before 4:30 p.m. DC Fire confirmed when...
WASHINGTON, DC
PennLive.com

15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man arrested for Rockville stabbings that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Montgomery County for a pair of stabbings, one of which left a man dead. Police arrested Scorpio Alexander Standfield for the crimes that happened Saturday in Rockville. Montgomery County Police Department officers were first called to the 700 block...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police conducting apparent death investigation in Ballston

(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation at a high-rise condo building in Ballston. Numerous police units could be seen this afternoon and evening around The Continental condo building at 851 N. Glebe Road, near the Westin hotel and the P.F. Chang’s restaurant. A photo sent by a reader shows a tent set up by police in an alley next to the building.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Concern for Woman Missing From Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Sarah Dickens, age 37, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 12:41 a.m., leaving her apartment building in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
