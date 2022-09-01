ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

PHOTOS: Rescued baby opossum ventures back into the wild

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Even as a young animal this opossum is an expert gymnast!. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center posted pictures of a newly released opossum taking to the trees. These adorable photos show the opossum clambering along a thin tree and using his tail as support. "Even...
