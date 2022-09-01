Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin to serve as grand marshal of Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the Food City 300 coming up September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The running will be the 30th anniversary of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Youngkin will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines.
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
PHOTOS: Rescued baby opossum ventures back into the wild
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Even as a young animal this opossum is an expert gymnast!. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center posted pictures of a newly released opossum taking to the trees. These adorable photos show the opossum clambering along a thin tree and using his tail as support. "Even...
