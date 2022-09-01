ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the ‘80s (Monday, Sept. 5)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lancaster Farming

New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milkshakes#Cny#Gallery#New York State Fair#Central New York#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Laura Hand
Daily Orange

85 South show features roasts from comedians, knee slaps from audience

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Buffalo resident Echo Young bought her friend tickets to the 85 South Show, Return of the Ghetto Legends Tour as a birthday surprise. Excited to experience a “live podcast,” Young said she expected “laughs and laughs and laughs and laughs.”
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022

The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway

Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Flooding likely for parts of the area through Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Scattered thundershowers continue across the Southern Tier today,...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy