localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
cnycentral.com
Limp Lizard wins 'Best Craft Wing' at national chicken wing festival in Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y, — Popular Central New York barbecue chain Limp Lizard won a top prize at the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival. The competition is known as the Super Bowl for the chicken wing industry,. Limp Lizard competed with its jalapeno blueberry smoked wing, winning top prize for...
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the ‘80s (Monday, Sept. 5)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
Daily Orange
85 South show features roasts from comedians, knee slaps from audience
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Buffalo resident Echo Young bought her friend tickets to the 85 South Show, Return of the Ghetto Legends Tour as a birthday surprise. Excited to experience a “live podcast,” Young said she expected “laughs and laughs and laughs and laughs.”
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022
The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
cnycentral.com
More than just books: Baldwinsville Library plans to dedicate children's section upgrades
Baldwinsville, NY — Two years since the deaths of Mariella and Elizabeth Annal the family continues their efforts to raise money to transform the children section of the Baldwinsville Library in their honor. Meg Van Patten, Baldwinsville Library Director, “They’re doing a fun run walk sort of thing and...
iheartoswego.com
Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway
Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
cnycentral.com
Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
$850K home in Manlius: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath Colonial in the Town of Manlius that sold for $850,000.00. The home last sold for $490,000.00 in 2017. (See photos of the home)
Daily Orange
Rise N Shine owner plans new Italian restaurant, talks expanding current businesses
When she was just 14 years old, Danielle Mercuri began working in the restaurant industry. And after working a desk job for a few years, she realized she was not made to sit at a desk. When she found herself unemployed with three children to raise, Mercuri decided to waitress at Rise N Shine.
cnycentral.com
Flooding likely for parts of the area through Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Scattered thundershowers continue across the Southern Tier today,...
