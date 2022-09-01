Read full article on original website
Related
41-year-old man dead after Mayes County crash
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash about 5 miles east of Salina in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Monday morning on Kenwood Road near SE 503 Lane. Christopher Warren, age 41, of Salina was...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City teen injured in accident
PONCA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Ponca City resident Shane Shelton, 18, is in fair condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:07 a.m. today on east Hubbard Road and north Pecan Road, north of Ponca City. Troopers report that Shelton was driving a 2001...
kaynewscow.com
Bartlesville man injured in crash; Pawhuska man not injured
BARTLESVILLE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person is injured following a two-vehicle accident that occurred today at 1:30 p.m. on Oklahoma 60 and County Road 3007, one mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County. Troopers report that a 30-year-old Bartlesville man was driving a 2003 GMC...
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20
A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men killed in Osage County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Along The Muskogee Turnpike Near Coweta
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of a crash along the Muskogee Turnpike Thursday morning. The crash happened about two miles northwest of the Coweta Exit. According to Troopers, an F-150, that was traveling southbound along the turnpike, hydroplaned and struck a grass embankment. Troopers say...
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
WGMD Radio
Oklahoma man shoots and kills burglary suspect who entered his condo
An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports. The homeowner told police that he opened fire as a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m., according to FOX23 News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
Tulsa police looking for missing man with limited mental capacity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man with a limited mental capacity who could be in danger. Tryeyon Hurt, 22, was last seen in the area of 3169 East 49th Street in Tulsa on Saturday night, Tulsa police said. Hurt was wearing a grey short sleeved...
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
pryorinfopub.com
One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident
PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2
The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
Man in critical condition after being struck by a van in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was struck by a van near 49th and Peoria. Officers at the scene told FOX23 a man was crossing the street, and the van tried to swerve to avoid hitting him. The back of the van struck the man in the road.
Comments / 0