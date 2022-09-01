ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hominy, OK

kaynewscow.com

Ponca City teen injured in accident

PONCA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Ponca City resident Shane Shelton, 18, is in fair condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:07 a.m. today on east Hubbard Road and north Pecan Road, north of Ponca City. Troopers report that Shelton was driving a 2001...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Bartlesville man injured in crash; Pawhuska man not injured

BARTLESVILLE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person is injured following a two-vehicle accident that occurred today at 1:30 p.m. on Oklahoma 60 and County Road 3007, one mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County. Troopers report that a 30-year-old Bartlesville man was driving a 2003 GMC...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK
WGMD Radio

Oklahoma man shoots and kills burglary suspect who entered his condo

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports. The homeowner told police that he opened fire as a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m., according to FOX23 News.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident

PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
PRYOR, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2

The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
KAY COUNTY, OK

