Georgia State

Albany Herald

Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'

ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
townandtourist.com

30 Treehouse Rentals In Georgia (Private & Top-Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Georgia is a naturally beautiful state. One way to experience the beauty of Georgia’s landscapes and mountains is by staying in a secluded treehouse or cabin. If you plan on traveling around this state, you may wonder what the top treehouse rentals are.
Albany Herald

Report: Georgia's election integrity measures rank second nationally

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks second in the country for its election integrity measures, an analysis found. According to the Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation, the Peach State ranked behind only its neighbor to the north, Tennessee. Hawaii ranked last on the list, just behind Nevada and California.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Extends Suspension of Tax on Gas Until Mid-October – Will Governor DeSantis Follow Kemp’s Example?

Gas in Florida remains more expensive than in Georgia. Gov. DeSantis announces tax holidaysScreenshot from YouTube. On September 1, the Republican Governor of Georgia - Brian Kemp - signed an executive order that once again extends the suspension of tax on gasoline in the state. The order has been in place since March, and was most recently extended in August in a bid to deal with what Gov. Kemp termed "Joe Biden's recession".
DeanLand

We've Scouted 5 Northwest Georgia Autumn Hikes That Guarantee Amazing Foliage, Bright Colors and Unforgettable Pictures

We love hiking in all seasons. And whenever we hike, we have a camera or phone along, always taking lots of scenic photos of the landscape and surroundings. So now that fall is approaching, we're mapping out some nearby Northwest Georgia hikes where we know fall colors will be plentiful, and where we can compare the colors to other seasons in our photos.
weisradio.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties

Following severe flooding in North Georgia Sunday, Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Among other things, the declaration pledges state resources to assist in the affected areas and the activation of the Georgia Emergency Operations Plan. It also prohibits price gouging related to goods and services needed to respond to the emergency including diesel and motor fuel.
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
NBC News

Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

Torrential rain sparked flash floods across northern Georgia, with more than 12 inches of rain falling in areas in a matter of hours. The governor declared a state of emergency, and residents of the city of Summerville were told to boil water before drinking it after a flood in a nearby plant. Over on the West Coast, 46 million are under heat alerts, with many facing potentially record-setting triple-digit temperatures again.Sept. 4, 2022.
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
