Central Arkansas Library System and Be Mighty Little Rock launch Hunger Action Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System and the city of Little Rock are hoping to bring awareness to the struggles of Arkansans by kicking off Hunger Action Month.

The goal of the month is to bring awareness to food insecurity in the Natural State and share library programs that keep families fed.

They include the “Be Mighty Little Rock” meal program, Little Free Pantries across the city and meal distribution.

New for 2022, CALS will also serve meal boxes to adults, there will also be grab and go kits that can be picked up by parents for their kids.

Executive director Nate Coulter said it’s vital for kids to have a healthy meal so they can focus on learning instead.

“People, kids, students cannot be curious to come to the library, cannot be good students across the street if they’re stomachs are growling, if they’re hungry.”

According to Feeding America , one in five Arkansans experience food insecurity.

For more information on Be Mighty Little Rock , visit them online.

