Great Bend, KS

Great Bend coach arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

By Daniel Fair
 4 days ago

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend coach was arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes on Thursday.

Grant Hofmeister was arrested Thursday on suspicion of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Electronic Solicitation, and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct.

The Great Bend Police Department says on Aug. 30, officers received a Crime Stoppers tip regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and the sale of tobacco products involving a Great Bend sports coach and teenage students.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that multiple sex offenses had occurred in addition to the sale of tobacco to minors.

Police arrested Hofmeister on Sept. 1 at the Great Bend Police Department, and he was transported to the Barton County Detention Center.

The Great Bend Police Department was assisted by the Great Bend School District.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

