My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jobs are plentiful in the Central Valley, but big pay increases are hard to get
Exciting news to celebrate this Labor Day: Sacramento, Fresno and Stanislaus counties have enjoyed some of the most robust job growth in the nation. Now, the not-so-celebratory news: Those same places have seen some of the nation’s stingiest pay increases. Sacramento County ranked 67th in job growth over the...
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
rewind981.com
Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline
The last 2 years we’ve had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gem and mineral show attracts crowds over Labor Day weekend
Sparkling gem stones and fossils encased in stone filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium over the holiday weekend, drawing rock hounds, fossil enthusiasts and gem collectors looking for a treasure to call their own. The 7th Annual Hanford Gem and Mineral Show took place Saturday and Sunday and was hosted by...
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the third time in four days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 107 degrees on Monday.
KMPH.com
Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat
Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
1 Woman Died, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno. The crash happened on McKinley and Peach Avenues at around 7:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
cmac.tv
Fresno Housing Spotlight Ep 2
DescriptionFresno Housing Spotlight is a show that spotlights key issues in affordable housing, with input from Fresno’s leading voices.
legalexaminer.com
Weekend DUI Accident Claims Two Lives on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 3, 2022, a DUI suspect was part of a frightening crash that claimed the lives of two people in eastern Fresno. The tragic accident took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue. The California Highway Patrol found that a...
Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
KMPH.com
Dog dumped by school, who did it?
Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
Fresno Fire crews battle flames in truck yard amid extreme heat
Nearly 50 firefighters were called to the area of Marks and Clinton in west central Fresno on Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to four other trucks and trailers.
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
GV Wire
Brutal Fresno Temps Prompt New Power Grid Warning. Are Electric Cars Making it Worse?
The good news is that after two days of a sweltering late-summer heat wave that’s creating record-setting high temperatures across the Valley and the West, the power grid is still up and running with no blackouts so far. The bad news: We’ve still got about a week of extremely...
yourcentralvalley.com
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
Fresno Unified students will soon get free homework help 24/7
Tutor.com provides Fresno Unified students of all ages with one-on-one support around the clock from tutors who are experts in their subjects.
Voucher program helping Fresno kids get involved in sports
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is trying to get more kids in sports and off the streets. A voucher program to help low-income parents get their children involved is in the works this month. “As a father of a 10-year-old, I know the costs of having a child participate in a summer […]
