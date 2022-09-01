ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

thesungazette.com

Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever

VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
VISALIA, CA
rewind981.com

Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline

The last 2 years we’ve had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford gem and mineral show attracts crowds over Labor Day weekend

Sparkling gem stones and fossils encased in stone filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium over the holiday weekend, drawing rock hounds, fossil enthusiasts and gem collectors looking for a treasure to call their own. The 7th Annual Hanford Gem and Mineral Show took place Saturday and Sunday and was hosted by...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat

Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
cmac.tv

Fresno Housing Spotlight Ep 2

DescriptionFresno Housing Spotlight is a show that spotlights key issues in affordable housing, with input from Fresno’s leading voices.
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Weekend DUI Accident Claims Two Lives on Highway 99 in Fresno

On September 3, 2022, a DUI suspect was part of a frightening crash that claimed the lives of two people in eastern Fresno. The tragic accident took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue. The California Highway Patrol found that a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Dog dumped by school, who did it?

Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
SELMA, CA

