Labor Day Parade held in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Labor Day Parade kicked off in downtown Champaign on Monday. For the first time in 15 years, the parade wasn’t in Urbana. But the location change didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy it all the same. “We’re just glad there’s a great turnout,” said yearly paradegoer […]
Why’s Guys Paul Kwiat: Electrical Conductivity
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – What makes a good pot, blanket, or ATM? Well, Why’s Guy Paul Kwiat came on The Morning Show to answer those questions.
Crystal Lake Park aquatic center closes for season
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer and that was the case at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center on Monday. The aquatic center was open for one last day before closing for the winter. The pool’s manager said Monday was busier than usual, with an estimated 500 to […]
Danville Labor Day Parade Brings Huge Crowd Despite Overcast Skies
The sun refused to shine, but it was a comfortable day and a great turnout for Monday’s Labor Day Parade in Danville. Before it all stepped off, Neuhoff Media had the chance to chat with Mike Wombles of Operating Engineers Local 841, and Shane Dowers from Champaign. AUDIO: (Mike...
Free Library cards for Urbana students
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students can get a free library card from Urbana Library. All Urbana School District students qualify no matter where they live because of an intergovernmental agreement, officials said. To sign up, simply visit the Library and bring the letter or email sent to you from the district this school year with […]
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
3 women celebrate 100+ years of life
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The roaring 20’s. It was a time of change and prosperity in the United States. WWI had ended, flappers were coming on the scene, alcohol was no where to be found. Unless you knew where to look of course. And 3 extraordinary women were just coming into the world. And they […]
Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars. “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
Arcola to celebrate 51st Broomcorn Festival
Arcola Broomcorn Festival is heading into their 51st year! It is one of the best festivals in central IL. Arcola celebrates its heritage as the “Broomcorn Capital of the World” with the renowned annual Broomcorn Festival. Visitors can see broom making, broom activities, arts and crafts vendors, free entertainment,5K and 10K race, great food, and a gigantic parade with our local, famous Lawn Rangers!
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
U of I Police investigating robbery on campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
Bike ride coming to Kickapoo Rail Trail
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual River to Rail bike ride is returning to Vermilion County this Saturday. Hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, the ride will feature four routes along the Kickapoo Rail Trail, each a different length – 63, 37, 30 and 7.5 miles. The three longest routes will take cyclists […]
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
Champaign schools to receive threat recognition training
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Local law enforcement and schools are teaming up to train school staff members on how to recognize potential threats of targeted school violence. “Local police agencies and local school districts already have a strong collaboration,” said Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “The goal with this training is to strengthen the ability […]
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
Changes coming to Champaign County Labor Day Parade
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes will be coming to Champaign County’s Labor Day Parade this year, namely its location. The parade is being moved from Prairie Park in Urbana to downtown Champaign. Parade Committee Chairman Dave Beck said this is because of construction that is starting in the park. The parade has been in Urbana […]
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
