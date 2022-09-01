Read full article on original website
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WDEF
Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Injured hiker rescued at Mowbray Mountain
Hamilton County, TENN. — Rescue personnel rescued a hiker at Paradise Falls near Barker Camp Road Monday night. Hamilton County EMS tells us that at 7:15 PM, a 911 call was made that a 60-year-old woman slipped on some rocks, fell and was injured. Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department arrived...
WDEF
Prop plane crashes in Bradley County
UPDATE: Two people are confirmed dead after a single-engine, four-seat prop plane crashed in Bradley County on Monday night. Authorities did not provide the names of the deceased. Adam Lewis, the Public Information Officer for Bradley Co. EMA told News 12 tonight that the plane crashed into a heavily wooded...
WDEF
Chattanooga Exterminators protecting animals at Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-When attending the Chattanooga zoo you expect to see animals. What you don’t often see if the work that goes on behind the scenes. Chattanooga Exterminators works provides pesticide control while making sure the animals are safe. Just trying to maintain a healthy atmosphere for the animals,...
WDEF
Walker County Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show Postponed
ROCK SPRING, Ga. (WDEF)- Walker County’s 30th annual Labor Day and Motorcycle Show scheduled to be held today at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring has been postponed due to inclement weather. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that a rescheduled date for the show has not...
WTVC
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVCFOX
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
Grundy County Herald
Authorities suspect foul play in woman’s disappearance
The Marion County Sheriff's Office and 12th Judicial Drug Task Force have joined forces to investigate the disappearance of 44-year-old Stacy Crawford who has been missing since August 9, 2022. Crawford is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes and is believed to have...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
WTVCFOX
Man fighting for his life after shooting early Monday morning, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police responded a local hospital on reports that a person had been shot overnight. There are not many details available at this time, but they do know the victim was dropped off at the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police were not able to obtain...
WDEF
Shooting between two cars leads to chaos along Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A chaotic scene late this afternoon along Brainerd Road near Greenway View. Several shots fired between two cars, leading to a a car wreck and one person hospitalized. That chaos led to three businesses being affected, with many workers and patrons hitting the pavement. Brian Clay,...
WDEF
Two victims in an accidental shooting at dove field
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dove season got off to a rocky start today. An adult and child were injured in a shooting incident at the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area. The hunting accident happened Thursday afternoon at a TWRA dove field. Police are calling it an accidental...
WTVC
Woman missing out of Marion County, says Sheriff's Office
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday. Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays. According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the...
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
styleblueprint.com
She’s Known for Growing People Through Food
Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
