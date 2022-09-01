CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO