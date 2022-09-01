Read full article on original website
Indiana reports 9,259 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
New Indiana Homeland Security chief: Pandemic transformed emergency management
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man responsible for leading Indiana’s response to major crises said Hoosiers can expect open, out-front leadership from him. Joel Thacker became the new executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in June. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed him following the retirement of Steve Cox. The department handles the state’s emergency management and fire marshal functions as well as coordinating emergency response training efforts and other safety regulatory duties.
Indiana Grown: Cornucopia Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Michael and Valerie Baird, with Cornucopia Farms. Cornucopia Farms was started as a pumpkin patch in 1992. “We have corn maize, soybean maize, tumbling tiles,...
Man dead after car crashes, burst into flames on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police confirmed Saturday that an I-65 crash took the life of a man from Tennessee. News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes were closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.
Timing out Sunday rain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flood watch will be in place for southern Indiana from 8 am to 11 pm today. TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning along with some fog. Scattered on/off showers and storms with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s. TONIGHT:...
Few more storms for Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers and storms out there this evening, but there are still more rain chances to watch in the forecast. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy. There is still the chance of scattered showers and storms with the best chance coming in the southern half of the state. Patchy fog may develop in the early morning hours with the light winds. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
