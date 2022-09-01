On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO