Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police

IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
Police investigating shots fired call at Irving Mall, officials say

IRVING, Texas — An investigation is underway after police responded to a shots fired call at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Police in Irving said they responded to the incident around 4 p.m. at the mall near Highway 183 and North Belt Line Road. There were no...
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase

Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
Homicide at 2800 Clover Street

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., Dallas Police were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to a local hospital where he died. After further investigation it was discovered that the actual shooting happened at 2800 Clover Street. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.
Homicide at 14770 Lasater Road

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 12:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 14770 Lasater Road. The preliminary investigations determined when officers arrived they found, Jose Francisco Gil, a 25-year old male, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and Gil died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 159512-2022.
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas

DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
