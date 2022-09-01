Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
fox4news.com
Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police
IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
nypressnews.com
Police investigating shots fired call at Irving Mall, officials say
IRVING, Texas — An investigation is underway after police responded to a shots fired call at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Police in Irving said they responded to the incident around 4 p.m. at the mall near Highway 183 and North Belt Line Road. There were no...
Fight in parking lot leads to deadly shooting in southwestern Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening at a Dallas apartment complex. According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road. When they got there, officers said they found 25-year-old Juan Romero shot in an apartment.
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
sungazette.news
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
dallasexpress.com
Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase
Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
fox4news.com
Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room
DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
fox4news.com
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19-year-old
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and […]
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2800 Clover Street
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., Dallas Police were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to a local hospital where he died. After further investigation it was discovered that the actual shooting happened at 2800 Clover Street. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.
fox4news.com
Owner of Mesquite auto shop remains optimistic despite recent burglary
MESQUITE, Texas - A local business owner is hoping someone can help identify the people responsible for a burglary at his auto shop, as they ran off with a safe full of cash. It was all caught on surveillance camera at Stiles Automotive in Mesquite. The owner said it happened...
fox4news.com
Hebron High School student in critical condition after car full of teens crashes into creek
CARROLLTON, Texas - A male Hebron High School student is in critical condition after an SUV filled with teens crashed into a creek on Wednesday. Around 1:50 p.m. the vehicle, carrying five 17-year-old Hebron High students lost control near Parker Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton. The SUV ended up...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
fox4news.com
Euless Trinity High student said he was going to blow up school, police say
Several North Texas schools and districts on Thursday either had to go on lockdown or lockout due to threats either to schools or outside of them. That included an evacuation of Euless Trinity High School, where a student there made what sounded like a verbal threat.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 14770 Lasater Road
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 12:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 14770 Lasater Road. The preliminary investigations determined when officers arrived they found, Jose Francisco Gil, a 25-year old male, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and Gil died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 159512-2022.
fox4news.com
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas
DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
