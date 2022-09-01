Read full article on original website
MAIN STREET BOARD TO MEET ON TUESDAY
The City of Brenham Main Street Board has a lengthy agenda at their next meeting on Tuesday afternoon. In Regular Session, the Main Street Board is scheduled to hear a recommendation from the Economic Vitality Committee to approve an Economic Impact and Innovation Grant Fund Application for Top Cars. The...
COMMUNITY CORNER TO FEATURE WASHINGTON CO. FAIR, AIRING OF THE QUILTS
The 154th Washington County Fair and an upcoming event in Chappell Hill will be the topic of discussion this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak and Fair Manager Dean Fuchs will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to go over the events in store at this year’s fair, which gets underway Saturday with the parade through downtown Brenham and the queen’s crowning.
ONE INJURED AFTER SHOOTING IN NAVASOTA
The Navasota Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one person injured. Police responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived and found an injured victim, who was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. The department did not...
SINGER SUZY BOGGUSS TO PERFORM AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
Grammy award-winner, Suzy Bogguss is coming to the Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre (TBC) in Brenham. The concert will take place at 7pm on Saturday September 24th. Bogguss performs popular Country, Swing, Jazz, Folk and Americana music. Much of her repertoire is taken from the great Merle Haggard who she toured with for many years.
GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
BRENHAM CUBS DEFEAT BELTON 42-7 TO GET FIRST WIN
After a one hour long lightning delay, the Brenham Cubs and the Belton Tigers were finally able to get onto the field, and it was all Cubs from there. Brenham rolled to a 42-7 victory over Belton. Rylan Wooten got the scoring going in the first quarter with an 85...
BURTON PANTHERS SCRAPE PAST HEARNE WITH 6-0 OVERTIME VICTORY
Burton will travel to Schulenburg next Friday. Kick-off is set for 7:30.
