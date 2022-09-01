The 154th Washington County Fair and an upcoming event in Chappell Hill will be the topic of discussion this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak and Fair Manager Dean Fuchs will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to go over the events in store at this year’s fair, which gets underway Saturday with the parade through downtown Brenham and the queen’s crowning.

