Donovan Mitchell reportedly traded to Cavaliers: LeBron James, Darius Garland, more react to blockbuster deal

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Larsa Pippen dating rumor with Michael Jordan’s son sparks mixed reactions
The rumor about Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus is quickly going viral, with many Twitter users sharing mixed reactions to the development. Some people are merely poking fun at the situation, especially since it is quite the shocker. However, others couldn’t help but...
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Ben Simmons booed after appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match
Appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match Friday night in Queens, Nets All-Star Ben Simmons was greeted by boos when he was shown on the stadium jumbotron.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Elite Sharpshooter In Major Trade Scenario
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy
Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?. Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line. Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure." “Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said....
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
Yardbarker
J.R. Smith Claims He, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Nick Young, And Joe Johnson Have Been Blackballed From The NBA
The NBA has only a limited number of roster spots to offer the best players in the entire world. While most get obsessed with the names that make up the top half of the league, there are hundreds of players fighting to keep their roster spots every season because new talent keeps coming in and replacing them.
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz’s heartwarming message to Donovan Mitchell after blockbuster trade to Cavs
Thursday marked the end of an era for the Utah Jazz as they traded franchise star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the last domino to fall after shipping off Rudy Gobert as well earlier in the summer and now, this franchise will have a much different look next season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Nets star Ben Simmons gets boo'd when shown on screen at U.S. Open
The sports world on Friday night was centered on the women’s U.S. Open where tennis legend Serena Williams was playing in her final match. She has had one amazing career and everybody wanted to see what she would do in Queens. Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was in attendance...
Details emerge on Collin Sexton's new sign-and-trade contract with Jazz
Details have emerged on the new contract of Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton, a key return piece from the Jazz‘s trade of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, per Bobby Marks of ESPN (Twitter link). Sexton agreed to a four-year, $70.95M guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the team that drafted him in the 2018 lottery, the Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Had Beef With Alonzo Mourning Until They Teamed Up In Miami: “I Had To Sit Down And Apologize.”
Shaquille O'Neal made several enemies during his NBA career for a variety of reasons. His beef with Kobe Bryant was really (in)famous, but that wasn't the only one Shaq had during his tenure. He left the Orlando Magic on bad terms, with his ego getting in the way of his relationship with Penny Hardaway.
Report: Cavs front office and coaching staff were worried they’d be ‘swept out’ not too long ago
A new era is dawning in Ohio as the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference again after the recent acquisition of Donovan Mitchell. It is certainly a welcome development as the Cavs were in a sorry state not too long ago....
