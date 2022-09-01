ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Donovan Mitchell reportedly traded to Cavaliers: LeBron James, Darius Garland, more react to blockbuster deal

By Austin Nivison
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy

Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?. Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line. Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure." “Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said....
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy