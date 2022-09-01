ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Bring Me The News

Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday

Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Hospitals call strike unlawful, nurses union responds

But some Minnesota hospitals are now calling the potential strike "unlawful" and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital executives say the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice to strike, but that it didn't file a 30-day notice with the state's Bureau of Mediation Services.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

What you need to know about the updated bivalent boosters

MINNEAPOLIS — In a few days, maybe even as soon as Tuesday, eligible Minnesotans will be able to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots. The bivalent boosters, meaning they target both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron variant, have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Autism centers say they are in a staffing crisis

Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?

Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: A reporter finds himself back in Minnesota

When I was 21-years-old, fresh out of college, I moved from Rhode Island to St. James, a rural community 45 minutes southwest of Mankato, to work as a reporter. After a three-year stint back home, I am back in Minnesota working as a reporter with the Savage Pacer. I wanted...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Is the BA.2.75 COVID variant in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has, as yet, not shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious.BA.2.75 has been the variant behind surging cases in India, according to recent reports.According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.Officials said there is no sign of BA.2.75 yet.Overall, the viral load has decreased from the previous week by about 20%.
MINNESOTA STATE

