Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
But some Minnesota hospitals are now calling the potential strike "unlawful" and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital executives say the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice to strike, but that it didn't file a 30-day notice with the state's Bureau of Mediation Services.
MINNEAPOLIS — In a few days, maybe even as soon as Tuesday, eligible Minnesotans will be able to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots. The bivalent boosters, meaning they target both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron variant, have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As students return to school, law enforcement will now notify the Superior School District when they’ve responded to an emergency involving a student or the child’s family under a new program. Over the summer, the district worked with local law enforcement agencies to set up a process for...
Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
Even in a blue state, Keith Ellison is confronting the realities facing Democrats in 2022.
Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police...
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz on Thursday announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far...
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
When I was 21-years-old, fresh out of college, I moved from Rhode Island to St. James, a rural community 45 minutes southwest of Mankato, to work as a reporter. After a three-year stint back home, I am back in Minnesota working as a reporter with the Savage Pacer. I wanted...
So you've got a great pair of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones that have amazing sound. Can you legally wear them and rock out to your favorite radio station while you are driving in Minnesota?. I've spent a lot of time on Minnesota roads over the years. And I like to listen...
MENTOR, Minn. — It was late May when John Swanson and his son were trying to finish up planting, working late at night in wet fields they had been waiting to dry out during the unusually cool, wet spring of 2022. “The chances of making corn are getting slim,”...
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has, as yet, not shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious.BA.2.75 has been the variant behind surging cases in India, according to recent reports.According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.Officials said there is no sign of BA.2.75 yet.Overall, the viral load has decreased from the previous week by about 20%.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but...these gorgeous fall-type days will soon turn into a frozen disaster full of ice and snow. If you don't believe me, check out the story where the Farmer's Almanac is saying it will basically be a brutal winter. Oh, and it is coming early. Their words. Not mine.
