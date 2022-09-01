ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Images: The Titanic as never seen before

By Danielle Cotterman
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland ( WJW ) – We are seeing the Titanic in a way that has never been seen before.

For the first time, crews have captured 8K video of the wreckage that shows in incredible detail the iconic ship that sank 110 years ago.

The Titanic was then lost at sea and not discovered again for more than 7 decades. September 1 marked the 37th Anniversary of the Titanic’s discovery.

Now, OceanGate Expeditions are offering us a glimpse of the ship in astonishing detail and color.

“The amazing detail in the 8k footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond,” said the President of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush in a press release . “Capturing this 8K footage will allow us to zoom in and still have 4K quality which is key for large screen and immersive video projects. Even more remarkable are the phenomenal colors in this footage .”

The images below are provided by OceanGateExpeditions.com

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaV4S_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgz0Q_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZDg3_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wYtQ_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejoHF_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvKQr_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlLHD_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8jpA_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHuWp_0heh6GOI00
    Courtesy: OceanGate Expeditions

Officials say the new footage already allows them to compare details captured in video from 2021.

“For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the portside anchor. I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail,” said Rory Golden, OceanGate Expeditions Titanic expert and veteran Titanic diver.

Officials say the video also details the enormous chain attached to the anchor. Each link in the chain, they say, weighs about 200 lbs.

In the video, it’s also evident the extensive decay the ship has suffered. The video will help determine the rate of decay as experts compare video year-to-year.

“One of the most amazing clips shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean’s floor when the Titanic broke into two. Notably, it was one of the single-ended boilers that was first spotted when the wreck of the Titanic was identified back in 1985,” points out Golden.

OceanGate Expeditions is planning another Titanic expedition. The next one will take place in May 2032.

Officials say, “Aspiring Mission Specialists interested in supporting the Titanic Survey Expedition should contact OceanGate Expeditions for qualifications, availability, and additional details.”

